Xi Jinping ruining his chances of a third term?

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

If Chinese Xi Jinping was CEO of a multinational, he could face a very difficult time with shareholders. In other words, a Communist Party that has so far given its leader an incredibly broad position.

You can’t quibble with short-term growth. Asia’s largest economy has led the peloton out of the COVID crisis and it looks sure to grow by more than 6% this year. Exports jumped 32.3% in April year-over-year, building on a 30.6% surge in March.

Still, from a brand protection standpoint, the party bigwigs Xi needs to secure an unprecedented third term may have serious doubts.

Xi’s tough policies beyond China’s shores squander Beijing’s soft power, and dramatically. Look at the Group of Seven Nations closing in on ranks. Last week, he called out the Xi team on everything from actions in Taiwan, forays into cyberspace, human rights violations, fallout from his Belt and Road initiative, and more.

That same week, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, 24, was sentenced to an additional 10 months in prison, reminding the world of the harshness of Xi’s crackdown. And while the supposedly very confident Xi is aiming for Australia. Last week, he suspended a ministerial economic dialogue with Canberra, with his government slamming that of Prime Minister Scott Morrison for “cold war mood” and “ideological discrimination”.

Talk about projection. Xi’s inner circle, trapped in its own geopolitical time distortion, is upset that Morrison had the temerity to ask questions everyone should be asking: What exactly happened in Wuhan at the end of 2019 with the coronavirus? Why was a government demanding a seat at the G-7 table so irresponsible and opaque to warn that a world-shaking crisis was occurring?

There is exactly no racism in making these requests. Donald Trump’s xenophobic language was indeed racist. But at some point, the G-7, the Group of 20, the United Nations, etc., must get to the bottom of COVID-19 to reduce the chances of the devastation happening again.

As Australia has put its economy in jeopardy, taking one, so to speak, for the Democratic team, much of the rest of Asia is shrugging off at the thought of putting itself on Xi’s wrong side. The biggest fear: to be educated in South Korea.

Since 2017, Seoul’s economy has never been the same after welcoming a US-designed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, missile defense system. Chinese tourist flows to Korea have disappeared. Department store conglomerates like Lotte have seen mainland stores shut down, while Hyundai Motor and Kia car batches have calmed down. K-pop groups saw their lucrative tours scrapped. The biggest Korean exporters suddenly turned to the West.

It was the economic equivalent of a gang coup. When someone gets off the line you hit them hard and very publicly to show what happens if people get off the line. Therefore, Filipino strongman Rodrigo Duterte kneels for Xi’s men. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga barely pronounces “China”. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations is looking elsewhere. The same goes for Hollywood, the National Basketball Association, and business leaders everywhere.

A Lotte Mart was seen closed in Jiaxing in September 2017: it was the economic equivalent of a gang coup. © Reuters

What a difference a few years can make. Xi had a unique opportunity to develop Beijing’s soft power at America’s expense. As then-President Trump waged trade wars, tweeted about Germany, rocked Japan for $ 8 billion in protection payments, snuggled up with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and clung to Australian leaders, Xi had a chance to be the adult.

He ruined everything. Of course, China entered the Trumpian vacuum with the 15-country Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership. And Xi is selling China’s 2021 recovery as unbridled global good.

But China’s international image in international polls has lost ground since 2018. It is certain that China sharing COVID-19 with humanity has not helped. But Xi’s belligerence deserves considerable blame: stifling Hong Kong; sting Taiwan; a nasty 2020 brawl on the Sino-Indian border; tit-for-tats with Canada on alleged political prisoners; Beijing’s gaping carbon footprint; hold the economies of the resource-dependent Australian states hostage.

To be sure, Trump did a lot of bullying and beating. But Xi’s exploits are baffling to those who thought he cared about respect and international recognition. Instead, a fake bull market set things up almost perfectly for the Biden era.

Biden works with the anti-China Quad framework – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – which Xi despises. It pivoted to Asia without the transactional intrigues of its predecessor. Having Taiwan’s back is pretty boring for Xi, given the island’s dominance in semiconductors which are scarce on the mainland.

There is a common opinion that Xi doesn’t care what the world thinks. If so, why is press freedom in China going in the wrong direction? Why does Xi seem to fear Google, Facebook, and the talking heads on CNN more than the demographic / indebted time bomb that is hitting the headlines? Why impose Chinese opacity on Hong Kong rather than learn from the city’s success? Why is the lightly framed Joshua Wong such a threat to the body of Xi’s wolf warriors?

These are not the actions of a confident CEO of China Inc. They sense the insecurity and lack of know-how that a major power must harness for the time being. It’s not a great report card a year after Xi’s plan to get another term. Chances are high that he gets it. Still, this will only increase the chances of Biden making the globe soft on America again.