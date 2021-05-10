Government calls for release of funds pledged for tribal districts – Journal





PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party urged the government to release funds pledged to tribal districts under the National Finance Commission award to rebuild damaged infrastructure and launch new development programs in neglected areas.

According to a statement released here on Sunday, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the government should implement Fata reforms in letter and spirit and provide all facilities to tribal people, who are facing to a plethora of problems.

Speaking to members of his supporters’ office, he said all infrastructure had been destroyed by militancy in the former tribal areas. He added that the government should take wartime measures to rebuild damaged schools and hospitals in order to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The QWP chief said the government should honor the pledge regarding the issuance of funds under the National Finance Commission award.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding tribal districts, he said the government has done nothing for the development of the former Fata, which has caused discouragement among the local population.

He said the government failed to honor promises made with residents of tribal districts at the time of the merger. It appears that the government does not have a strategy or plan for the development of tribal districts, he added.

The QWP leader said that despite big demands, the government has yet to implement Fata reforms, which has caused serious unrest among the population.

Referring to the collateral damage during militancy in the former tribal areas, he said it was the government’s responsibility to take wartime measures to reconstruct the damaged buildings of educational institutions and health centers in order to to overcome the problems.

The QWP leader said promises regarding the issuance of funds under the National Finance Commission award were yet to be fulfilled.

The government had pledged to release 100 billion rupees per year for 10 years for the development of the merged districts. The government has not kept all of its promises, he said.

Posted in Dawn on May 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos