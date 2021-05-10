Latest Vacation: Travel Warning As Scientists Point To ‘Obvious Loophole’ In Fight Against Covid | UK | New





From May 17, Boris Johnson will allow Britons to travel abroad to ‘green list’ countries with low cases of coronavirus that do not require a quarantine period upon their return. But scientists have sounded the alarm about the risks of new variants spreading without quarantining returning vacationers.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) are said to be concerned that the government’s ‘traffic light’ system poses a threat to recovery from Covid in the UK. Reports suggest SAGE members believe the system is tantamount to ‘window dressing’ and that it is not based on evidence showing the risks of newer variants of Covid. Under travel plans from May 17, travelers from England were allowed to return from ‘green list’ destinations without the need for quarantine. The countries on the “green list” are Portugal, Israel, South Georgia, the Faroe Islands and the Falklands. READ MORE: Boris Johnson to make major Covid announcement tomorrow

Speaking to the Observer, Martin McKee, professor of European public health, said more tests were needed before international travel was allowed to reopen. He told the outlet: “If everyone from England going to Portugal only mingled with Portuguese, that would be one thing. “But if you go to a Portuguese seaside resort, you are likely to mingle with people from other places. “The yardstick you should look at is not the infection rate and vaccination rate in the host country, but among the people you are likely to mix with. “It’s an obvious flaw. And if you have to go through any airport, you’re going to mix with people who will be coming from other places. “

Grant Shapps, the secretary of transportation, announced the “traffic light” system on Friday. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Shapps said the changes were a “tentative” first step towards opening. The secretary said the UK’s approach to travel was “necessarily cautious”, and added that “the success of the fight against Covid” in the UK “was not yet replicated in many places abroad”. He then said: “We have to make sure that the countries we reconnect with are safe.” DON’T MISS …

Travel industry experts have criticized the government’s “traffic light” system. Airlines UK has called the move a missed opportunity and a “reopening of name-only air travel”, leaving the UK “at risk of falling behind.” Andrew Flintham, managing director of vacation company Tui, said it was “too cautious a start”. Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren also added: “The decision to put so few European countries in the green tier is simply not justified by data or science and is inconsistent with the reopening approach. of the national economy. “

It comes as the UK has fully vaccinated 26.5% of the population, while 53% have received their first dose. Yesterday, 607,864 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered, for a total of 35,371,669 first doses and 17,669,378 second doses. Yesterday, 1,770 more cases and 2 deaths were also recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. In total, the UK has recorded 4,434,860 cases and 127,605 deaths.







