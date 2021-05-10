Trump’s election fraud allegations can be traced back to Texas businessman





Some of Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations began in 2018, the Washington Post reported. Some of the claims came from Texas businessman Russell Ramsland Jr. and his associates. Trump allies like Sydney Powell met with Ramsland associates in 2019. See more stories on the Insider business page.

When former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he claimed it was because of voter fraud, citing allegations originally made years ago by a Texas businessman, reported the Washington Post.

The Post reported that Russell Ramsland Jr. and his associates at the Allied Security Operations Group have started making presentations to conservative lawmakers, activists and donors who said audit logs in voting machines, the mechanisms that document the activity of the machine, had indications of manipulation beginning in late 2018.

The allegations and allegations regarding voting systems and fraud made by Ramsland and ASOG were unfounded and largely denied by data security experts.

Ramsland, a failed Congressional candidate, tried to find political candidates who had lost elections they thought they won to sell them on that idea, however, he did not have much success until the Trump associates clung to the demands, passing them on. to Trump, who accepted and spread claims that the machines were faulty.

In 2019, Ramsland began briefing GOP lawmakers and Department of Homeland Security officials about the idea that US election software came from Venezuela and that there would be efforts to manipulate votes in the 2020 election. on a large scale, the Post reported.

As Trump and his associates, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell, continued to cast doubt on the security of the election, DHS said there was no evidence of fraud and called it of “the safest in American history”.

Powell used Ramsland’s claims in lawsuits she brought on behalf of Trump and Giuliani and publicly claimed some of the claims that started with Ramsland. Powell, the Post discovered, was also briefed by ASOG two years before the election.

Powell is now sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $ 1.3 billion after falsely claiming she had proof that the company “was created to produce modified voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez.”

In total, Trump and his associates have lost all of the more than 40 lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results.

Ramsland told the Post that ASOG gave research to Powell and Giuliani, but said he never spoke directly with Trump.

He added that his company’s point of view was “one of many voices” voicing concerns about vulnerabilities in the electoral system.

Powell, through a lawyer, told the Post that she had met a Ramsland ally but had not told him if she had spoken to him directly. Giuliani and his lawyer did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

