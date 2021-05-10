Hit! Jokowi bans charter flights to transport labor





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has decided to ban charter flights during the ban on going home from May 6 to 17, 2021. The decision was taken at a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Jakarta Presidential Palace, Monday (05/10/2021)). “Regarding the use of the aircraft, it has been agreed that there will be no more charter flights during this return elimination period,” Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said in a statement. press release at the presidential office. “So, if there are workers, it is advisable to postpone the trip. But still in Indonesia, but delay,” he continued. As is known, during the period of prohibition of return to the country, charter flights carrying foreign workers were still allowed. Some time ago, there was news about the opening of flights from Jakarta to Wuhan, China. The Air Transport Directorate of the Ministry of Transport ensures that these flights are not scheduled / scheduled flights, but charter flights. The Director General of Air Transport of the Ministry of Transport, Novie Riyanto, explained that the charter flights in question are flights that meet the flight requirements for transporting foreign nationals from China for work / corporate interests. . The flight permit to Wuhan from Soekarno-Hatta airport, Novie said, did not receive flight approval or flight approval (FA) until April 18 and 19, 2021 from the General Directorate. civil aviation. Novie stressed that the opening of flight routes to Wuhan complied with FA issuance regulations and met immigration and health requirements, as well as national interests to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. “International flights departing from the Wuhan-CGK route are served by Lion Air, we ensure that these flights are flights operated with a charter system, unscheduled and meet immigration and health requirements. . The FA publication also pays attention to aspects of the control of Covid-19 in Indonesia, ”Novie said in a press release from the Ministry of Transport on Sunday (2/5/2021). International flights with a charter system on the Wuhan-CGK route are known to carry foreign worker passengers (TKA) from China who have passed immigration requirements and meet documentary requirements. health, then carry out a quarantine process in accordance with the regulations in force. “This charter flight is carrying foreign workers and all passengers have passed immigration requirements in the form of VISA / KITAP / KITAS and have health documents in the form of PCR test results with negative results then quarantine is performed and PCR tests have been performed twice, ”Novie said. As is known, according to Aviation Law No. 1 of 2009, Article 93 states that unscheduled commercial air transport activities abroad carried out by domestic air transport commercial entities must obtain the Minister’s flight approval. Applicants for charter flights are also required to comply with the provisions of applicable aviation laws and regulations, including in this case the control of Covid-19 in Indonesia. As is known, Lion Air with a Boeing 737-900 was allowed to fly from Jakarta to Wuhan, China, back and forth (pp). The plane with flight number JT-2619 took off from Jakarta at 6:20 a.m. WIB and arrived in Wuhan at 12:25 a.m. WIB. Additionally, the plane changed its flight number to JT-2618, then returned from Wuhan at 3:10 p.m. local time (or around 2:10 p.m. WIB) and arrived at 8:20 p.m. WIB. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



