Guarantor Nawazs cannot go abroad





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the fight against the rotten system was still ongoing and it was the struggle of the whole nation, including the institutions of the state.

Addressing a press conference here with the Prime Minister’s adviser on accountability Shehzad Akbar, he said all options were available to the government regarding the bail given to Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif could not go abroad because he was the guarantor of the escape of Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the time had come to decide whether it was just Imran Khan’s fight or the entire nation.

He stressed that the justice and prosecution systems must play their role in purging society of corruption.

Fawad recognized that the powers of government in a democratic configuration are not unlimited and that it must take action within the framework of the law and the Constitution.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come to power, but the system had not changed and its fight against the rotten system was still ongoing.

Referring to the alleged corruption of the former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistani Muslim Nawaz League (PMLN) governments, Fawad noted that from 1985 to 1999 and 2008 to 2018, two families ruled the country and the brothers Sharif were one of them. , who bought properties abroad by plundering national wealth.

However, he clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal hostility towards the Sharif family.

His fight is against the corrupt system and he wants the return of the plundered national wealth, he said.

Fawad said it was not the PTI but a German newspaper that published the news of the corrupt leaders, also known as the Panama Leaks.

Fawad said the common factor in the Panama leaks was that the rulers of poor counties had abused national resources and invested the looted wealth into buying property in rich countries. He explained that Nawaz Sharif owns four apartments in London and the value of each apartment is £ 45million. He said a child owned a house in London even before he was born into the Sharif family.

As a political party, he said, the PTI has played its part. The people accepted this narrative and voted for Imran Khan in the 2018 general election, he added.

The Minister thanked NAB Justice (R) President Javed Iqbal for depositing over Rs 400 billion in stolen money and noted that his performance had been very good.

Shehzad Akbar also praised the NAB and said there had been a significant increase in its performance and independence since Javed Iqbal took over as its head.

Likewise, the minister said that the upper magistracy has delivered historic verdicts in corruption cases, but there are still many issues to be addressed, as so far the system has not changed.

Fawad said Shehbaz hastily obtained bail, which was a manifestation of the outdated system in the country.

He said Dr Yasmin Rashid was also sick and required more medical attention than Shehbaz Sharif, but despite this she was at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

If she could get medical treatment in Pakistan, why can’t Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif be treated here? He asked.

The minister also asked if it was not the responsibility of Nawaz Sharif’s sons to come back and face charges of corruption and money laundering.

He said that if Shehbaz Sharif were relieved and allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment, it would violate the rights of thousands of prisoners languishing in various prisons.

He said there was an impression that the powerful people were breaking the web, while the weaker people were trapped inside.

By such incidents, the common man would feel that the law was not the same for strong and weak segments, he continued.

He insisted, however, that the PTI fully respected the judiciary, but would use all legal options against the verdict allowing Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

He pointed out that even the opposition parties also viewed Nawaz Sharif as a fugitive, as Asif Zardari had demanded the return of Nawaz Sharif before any movement was launched.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had previously traveled to the UK for medical reasons, but was running on the roads of London, showing he had no serious health issues.

The minister claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the sole national leader, while those in the opposition were confined to the regions.

Whether it is Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Gilgit-Baltistan or Kashmir, Imran Khan is the only national leader and the PTI is the only one to stand in the general elections in a comprehensive manner, the PMLN being a party from the center of the Punjab, while the PPP is confined within Sindh, he said.

He pointed out that the PMLN and the PPP had won in the recent by-elections, as they had already won in those constituencies, while the PTI had won against NA-249 before.

But in the general elections, there are elections for 1,100-1200 legislative seats and the PTI is the only party to run at the national level, he argued.

To another question, Fawad said that the facility consists of various federal government departments and the federal government position on Shehbaz Sharif is very clear that we don’t want to let him go overseas until all cases against him have been brought to their logical conclusion.

He said the cases against the Sharif were not registered by the PTI and that the government did not have a personal fight with them.

In fact, it is the struggle of the masses against corruption that the PTI government is waging. These cases will be brought to their logical conclusion Insha Allah, when Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have already been sentenced and the others would also suffer the same fate, he added.

Shehzad Akbar said that after the court order, PMLN leaders began to mislead people by saying that he [Shehzad Akbar] had no evidence against Shehbaz Sharif.

No, that’s not true, that’s why I’ve brought here 55 volumes of evidence, which contain documentary evidence of over 100 witnesses. And those volumes of documentary evidence entered the court with reference, he noted.

He claimed that the court had also been misled and was not properly attended, and that they would try and try to mislead the public as if nothing could be proven against Shehbaz Sharif.

The trial will continue after Eid. There have been allegations of money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif, which have been ignored and due to money laundering Pakistan is now on the FATF gray list, he said.

He said the government was considering appealing Shehbaz Sharif’s bail decision.

He advised the NAB to appeal the decision of the Lahore High Court. He pointed out that when they went abroad, the case of 14 defendants will not be heard, while the leader of the PMLN, Ata Tarar, was Sharifs’ PSO and now he said he was a lawyer.

Shehzad Akbar said that a public office holder always faces the issue of assets exceeding income and it cannot be forced on a journalist or the common man.

He also shared the investigation report with friends and people showing Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations of black acts.

The adviser said it was the court’s prerogative to give anyone a bond or to cancel it.

My legal argument is this: if you give conclusions on the merits of a bail case, it will be prejudicial to both parties, which is not allowed by law, has t he argued.

When asked a question, he said the NAB legal team was working within their resources and helping the court as much as possible.

He noted that when the issue of Hamza’s bail came up, the Supreme Court said their heads were ashamed when they were relying on the merits of the case, as to the types of allegations he was making. face.

He said the NAB legal team would examine the issue of the bail order to the best of their ability.

Meanwhile, PMLN leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Shehbaz Sharif would certainly go overseas, as no evidence of TT or money laundering could be presented against him in court.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said the NAB itself admitted that Shehbaz Sharif did not commit any corruption. He argued that simple accusations did not work because it was necessary

So how can you accuse him of money laundering and anonymity? Today there are people in government who do not have the strength to speak the truth. It is the greatest tragedy in the country, he said.

“I have been watching the show for three years during which ministers come and go. Anyone who governs according to the Constitution must have moral values. These values ​​are enshrined in the oaths of the prime minister and ministers, he argued.

In three years, he said, this government has not been able to tell a single truth. Abbasi added that the court ruled that there was no allegation of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif. On what basis can the NAB refer the leader of the opposition to the National Assembly? The president of the NAB considers himself above the law. All these people will have to give the answer, he added.

The PMLN chief said those working against the law will not be allowed to leave the country on the first flight.

They will have to respond to the law and the Constitution they have broken.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said a bench of three members of the Lahore High Court said the NAB admitted that it could not provide any evidence of corruption and money laundering against Shahbaz Sharif. .

He said the PTI government’s allegations were no more than Alif Laila.

Imran Niazi cannot compete with the achievements of the PMLN. Shahbaz Sharif’s achievements and abilities have been recognized by the whole world. Imran Niazi is not a monarch in Pakistan. People cannot go to jail for the sake of this monarchy. The way Fawad Chaudhry and Shehzad Akbar commented on the Lahore High Court ruling falls under the category of contempt of court. When the Supreme Court ruled against Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case, the court acted before the ink dried. On what basis does Fawad Chaudhry criticize the High Court of Lahore? It is not an FIA sub-office. Do Shehzad Akbar and Fawad Chaudhry know the law better than the three esteemed judges? he remarked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos