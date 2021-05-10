Jokowi considered capable of canceling TWK to prove he does not support dismissal of 75 KPK employees





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Director of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako), Faculty of Law, Andalas University, Amsari Ferry assess, President Joko Widodo may overrule the results National Insights Test (TWK) pegawai Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP). TWK is part of the status transfer process KPK officers become the civil state apparatus (ASN). According to Feri, if the president listens to the pressure of a number of people regarding the irregularities of the TWK process and wants to cancel it, Jokowi simply order directly or in writing. “It remains just an order, both direct and written,” Feri told Kompas.com, Monday (05/10/2021). Also Read: ICW Duga TWK Motivated To Stop Big Things At KPK Feri also suspects Jokowi of being aware of the TWK process, which is expected to result in the dismissal of 75 KPK employees. Indeed, according to him, the organizer of the TWK, namely the National Civil Service Agency (BKN), is an institution headed by the president. “There is a strong suspicion that the president is the main actor in this dismissal, because based on statutory regulations, the KPK, Kemenpan-RB and BKN are subordinate to the president,” Feri said. Therefore, according to him, to prove that he was not involved in this effort which was seen as a systematic weakening of the KPK, Jokowi only had to ask BKN to follow the results of the TWK if he wanted to l ‘to cancel. “There is no way that TWK which contradicts the Corruption Eradication Commission Law, ASN Law and Government Regulation No. 41/2020, who was also the President, could be violated like this by the KPK regulations established by Firli without being supported by the palace. Said Feri. “Thus, the TWK which contradicts the religious values ​​in which one believes, the Constitution of 1945, the law on human rights, the law on government administration can of course be annulled by Jokowi. For example, the president ordered the BKN to follow up on the TWK results, ”he said. Also Read: Lakpesdam PBNU Value of TWK Process for KPK Disabled Employees, Asks Jokowi to Cancel Earlier, the Institute for Human Resource Studies and Development of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (Lakpesdam PBNU) asked President Jokowi to reverse the results. national insight test against employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission Lakpesdam PBNU considers the implementation of the TWK to be ethically and morally flawed. “Call on the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to cancel the TWK which was carried out against 1,351 KPK employees because the implementation of TWK is tainted with ethics, morals and violates the rights of the man (HAM) protected by the 1945 Constitution, “said PBNU Lakpesdam Declaration quoted in a press release on Sunday (9 / 5/2021). Read also: KPK regrets the circulation of an order so that employees do not pass TWK to give up their work

