Balancing: accepting aid while rejecting 5G





In 2004, the Indian government refused aid after a deadly tsunami hit the Indian Ocean. For the first time since then, India has accepted foreign aid flowing in from around the world to deal with the total catastrophe, which is the current wave of COVID-19. Help is coming even for a country that would have been unfathomable a year ago: China. By the beginning of April, it was slowly becoming evident that the second wave in India was putting India’s healthcare systems under extreme stress. The Chinese government has offered its support to CPC Chairman Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sending letters to their Indian counterparts. Xi even said, “The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in combating the pandemic and provide support and assistance in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic. Indeed, the Chinese ambassador tweeted: “Since this April, #China has provided more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, more than 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicine to #India. , according to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China. “ Of course, it’s part of the Chinese Communist Party’s narrative to project itself as a legitimate and capable government. The crisis in India evolved on Weibo even as an official handful compared the launch of the Chinese spacecraft to India’s cremation pyres – a move that has been criticized even by Chinese social media users. In addition, we must remember that while many of these are advertised as “helpers”, they are in fact commercial shipments. While governments can claim ownership of these stories, many of these initiatives are taken by companies or individuals. The Hindu reports that “Since April, orders for at least 40,000 oxygen concentrators have been placed by Indian companies, of which 21,000 have been delivered to date, as well as more than 5,000 ventilators, 21 million face masks and 3 800 tons of medicine, according to official Chinese customs. The figures. “Volunteer groups in China and the Indian diaspora also account for a considerable part of efforts to source supplies in India. According to a report by Sowmiya Ashok in the South China Morning Post, the small community of ex- Patrons has been involved in raising funds and sending essential supplies like oxygen concentrators which are mostly made in China. The fact that these supplies are coming in is remarkable considering that last year most Chinese companies faced tightening restrictions. Since the Galwan crisis, the Indian government intends to link border issues with economic cooperation. Even in the context of the current easing of Chinese aid, the government has not given up on its commitment to security. Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE have been excluded from 5G trials and future deployments, even as India’s telecommunications ministry has cleared three other companies to conduct 5G trials. Perhaps the granting of Chinese aid will cause relations to thaw. But previous experiences with soft power have shown that assistance can only be interesting if its intention and consequences are not seen as too strategic. Already, with a suspicious Indian public, the Chinese government is viewed with suspicion. For these suspicions to go away, both governments will have to work harder to build trust.







