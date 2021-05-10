Covid: Pakistani tourist areas closed until May 16 due to increase in cases – News





Mobility control measures will be implemented across the country from May 8 to 16.

At the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting on Sunday, the chief secretaries of administrative units that have popular tourist destinations called on the Pakistani tourism industry to remind everyone that tourist areas were closed until May 16 and that any tourist still going there would do so. being denied entry amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Also read:

Educational institutions will remain closed until May 23

According to a statement, a special session of the NOC, chaired by Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Lieutenant-General Hamooduz Zaman Khan, examined the mobility control measures implemented throughout the country from May 8 to 16. All the chief secretaries were also present, Dawn reported.

“A review of the May 8-16 SOP implementation has been completed. During this time, all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except for essential services including grocery stores, pharmacies / medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centers, vegetables, fruits, chicken. and butchers, bakeries, gas pumps, take-out and e-commerce (home delivery), utilities (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular / telecom networks, call centers) and media », Indicates the press release.

He added that there would be a total ban on tourism for locals and foreigners.

“All tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants in / around tourist / picnic sites will remain closed during this time,” he said. -he adds.

Don’t miss:

Watch: Imran Khan breaks fast at Prophet’s Mosque in Medina

According to the press release, reservations for all hotels have been canceled and a ban on interprovincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport would be imposed, except for private vehicles, taxis / taxis, rickshaws with an occupancy of 50 %, Dawn reported.

“The forum expressed concern over reported violations of the instructions in various cities and called on all provinces to ensure full compliance with the instructions with full administrative control,” the statement concluded.

Later, Asad Umar, in his tweet, said: “At the CNOC meeting today, the chief secretary of federating units that have popular tourist destinations, asked everyone to remind that tourist areas are closed 8-16, so please don’t come, or you will be sent back. #StayHomeStaySafe. “

A day earlier, Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the danger was greater than ever.

“The need for caution is clear. The danger is greater than ever and is knocking on our doors. The country must unite in response and achieve again what we achieved in the first wave, for which we have received praise from all over the world. Inshallah, we will. again, together, “he tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to NCOC data, 118 people took their last breath and 3,785 contracted the virus across the country in a single day.

As many as 652 patients were on ventilators while the number of active cases was 81,830. In addition, 5,416 people were admitted to hospitals across the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos