European markets mixed after Boris Johnson confirms next step in UK reopening plan





Globe Newswire Global Bicomponent Fiber Market Report 2021: The market is driven by the organic growth of various end-use industries such as Hygiene, Automotive, Textiles, and Furniture Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type, Structure Type, End Use Industry Type and Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast and Analysis Industry: 2021- The 2026 report “has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The bicomponent fiber market is driven by the organic growth of various end-use industries such as hygiene, automotive, textile and furniture. In addition, the outstanding advantages of bicomponent fibers, such as a wide bond temperature range, unique cross sections, improved bulk as well as liquid acquisition properties, compared to other competitive materials ( single-component fiber), lead to an increase in their penetration through industry verticals. The market has experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, creating enormous interest among participants. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the growth of the economy, taking various industries under its deadly grip. Industries, such as automobiles, textiles and furniture, are proving to be its biggest victims. Despite the widespread impact of the pandemic, bicomponent fiber is among the few man-made fibers that register a relatively small impact of the pandemic on their demand. The sharp fall in the furniture, automotive and textile industries is partially offset by the exceptional growth in hygienic and medical applications in 2020. The bicomponent fibers market is also estimated to register a rapid recovery from 2021 onwards. . Bicomponent Fibers Market Share Analysis Bicomponent Fibers Market by Material Type The publisher first segmented the bicomponent fibers market based on the type of material PE / PP, PE / PET, Co-PET / PET, etc. Co-PET / PET dominates the bicomponent fiber market in terms of both value and volume shipments. Co-PET / PET is used in a wide range of applications in the nonwoven industry with a melting temperature below 110 ° C. Desirable strength, lightness, better dyeability, toughness wrinkles, cost-effective nature and excellent wash wear properties are the other main reasons and why for the product category. PE / PP bicomponent fiber has superior properties, such as improved softness, bulk and liquid absorption properties, which has led to its great demand in the United States and European countries. western. Bicomponent Fiber Market by End Use Industry Type On the basis of end use industry type, the market is segmented into Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Furniture and others. The hygiene segment rules the bicomponent fiber market and is also expected to remain forward thinking for the foreseeable future. The improvement in people’s standard of living, the growing awareness of good health and the trend towards the use of hygiene products, such as baby diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products, are increasing the demand for bicomponent fibers in the segment. The key requirements for hygiene products, such as smoothness, better fluid absorption, low skin irritation, high strength and high volume, are effectively fulfilled by two-component fiber. Bicomponent Fiber Market by Structure Type On the basis of structure type, the bicomponent fiber market is segmented as sheath-core, side by side, islands in the sea, and others. The sheath-core structure leads to the market for bicomponent fibers. This structure-type fiber is generally treated as a binder fiber for nonwovens. Typically, these are used in two forms, concentric and eccentric types, based on the emphasis on strength and bulkiness of the product, respectively. Side-by-side fiber also offers a considerable market opportunity and is generally used as a self-crimping fiber. The main bicomponent fiber manufacturers are: Cha Technologies GroupES FiberVisionsFar Eastern New Century CorporationFreudenberg GroupHuvis CorporationIndorama Ventures Public Company LimitedJiangsu Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber Co., Ltd.Toray Industries, IncJNC CorporationYaolong NonwovenKolon GlotechEMS-Chemie Holding AGEast Xinman Fiber Co. Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Overview and Segmentation of the Bicomponent Fibers Market 2.1. Introduction 2.2. Bicomponent Fiber Market Segmentation Supply Chain Analysis 2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis PEST Analysis 2.6. SWOT Analysis 3. Bicomponent Fiber Market – The COVID-19 Impact Analysis Bicomponent Fiber Market Trend and Forecast (Million US Dollars & Thousands of Tons) 3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID 3.3 Assessment. The Pandemic: Loss of Real GDP Versus Loss of Bicomponent Fiber Market (2020-2021) 3.4. Analysis of market scenarios: pessimistic, more likely and optimistic Analysis of market segments (in millions of US dollars and in thousands of tonnes) 3.6. Analysis at regional and national level (in millions of US dollars and thousands of tonnes) 3.7. Market factors 3.8. Market challenges 4. Competitive analysis 4.1. Insights4.2. Analysis of the product portfolio 4.3. Geographical presence 4.4. New Product Launch Market Share Analysis 4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5. Bicomponent Fiber Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026) 5.1. Outlook 5.2. PE / PP5.3. PE / PET5.4. Co-PET / PET 6. Bicomponent Fiber Market Trend and Forecast by End Use Industry Type (2015-2026) 6.1. Outlook 6.2. Hygiene 6.3. Textiles 6.4. Automotive 6.5. Household Furniture 7. Bicomponent Fiber Market Trend and Forecast by Structure Type (2015-2026) 7.1. Outlook 7.2. Sheath-Core7.3. Side by side 7.4. Islands-in-the-Sea 8. Bicomponent Fiber Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026) 9. Strategic Growth Opportunities 9.1. Analysis of market attractiveness 9.2. Emerging trends 9.3. Analysis of the growth matrix 9.4. Strategic implications 9.5. Key Success Factors (KSF) 10. Company Profile of Key Players For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xixplp CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press @ researchandmarkets. com For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For US / CAN call toll free 1-800-526-8630 For GMT office hours call + 353-1- 416-8900

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos