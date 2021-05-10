Fraudsters use names of Donald Trump and Amitabh Bachchan to enter Himachal in India





Former US President Donald Trump and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently wanted to visit Himachal Pradesh, according to two fake e-passes needed to enter Indian state amid rising Covid cases .

The police registered an FIR. HP Police received a complaint about a false registration in the name of Mr. Donald Trump and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on the Covid e-pass platform. Shimla Police register an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and Computer Law for more legal action, ”read a tweet on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Police.

Some Twitter users have called for strict action to be taken against these people.

Another commented: “This shows the seriousness of the government in the midst of COVID-19, if you don’t have a good health infrastructure, at least don’t let the citizens of HP die because of your own recklessness. Why not restrict non-essential travel in the first place for everyone? “

According to police, the e-passes – HP-2563825 and HP-2563287 – have the same mobile and Aadhar numbers, according to India Today.

A complaint was lodged by the Information Technology Department of Himachal Pradesh, following which an FIR was registered with the East Shimla Police. It was alleged that erroneous information was circulating on social media and news channels regarding the issuance of electronic passes on the basis of erroneous information from the district administration.

The Himachal Pradesh government issued an order on April 26 that required people wishing to enter the state to register and obtain an e-pass.

Himachal Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore has said that the issuance of passes during the corona curfew period is a formality. He said the passes were issued without any verification. But the government blamed some pranksters for the act, The Times Of India reported.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and IT Minister Ram Lal Markanda released a statement and said it was unfortunate that some malicious elements with ulterior motives and nefarious designs use false names and addresses when making their statements. Covid electronic pass request. They said the purpose of the service was to provide hassle-free entry for people visiting the state and to ensure residents are safe.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

