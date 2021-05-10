bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Criminal investigation launched into inflation

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) has filed a criminal complaint against the Independent Inflation Research Group (ENAG), Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, who has been lauded quite ridiculously for being Orthodox alongside the rather unorthodox president Recep Tayyip Erdoganmentionned on May 6 during a televised interview on CNN Turk, an Erdogan media television channel.

That’s right. Turkey is a country where a finance minister who has most likely never seen a recommendable finance or economics textbook in his life is asking prosecutors to do what is required of certain economics professors who conduct scientific studies on the economy.

It is absolutely out of the question that TUIK is playing with the numbers and the inflation rate is 30-40%, Elvan also said in the interview. The TUIK, to much derision among ordinary Turks, currently claims that annual inflation is 17%.

Meanwhile, on May 7, Mustafa Sen, a senior official with the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP), affirmed that opinion polls showing the AKP’s vote to be less than 30% do not reflect the truth.

But let’s get back to the unfortunate professors right away because, according to Elvan, the filing by the TUIK of a criminal complaint against this group is a historic first. Wow, there is no such thing as a revolutionary government.

Separately, Elvan separately declared that TUIK can release an official GDP growth figure of 5.5-6% for Q1, a double-digit figure for Q2, and a figure above 5% for 2021 as a whole.

Back on April 19Elvan was already talking about his official GDP growth release forecast for Q1 and Q2. His expectations for the 2021 figure of the year are something new. IMF waits 6%. Provided Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power, the stakes in this public auction could rise around March 2022, when the official GDP growth figure for 2021 is due to be released.

TUIK, which lodged a complaint against ENAG at the Istanbul (Anatolia) public prosecutor’s office on February 14, calls for a judicial fine of 20 Turkish Lira (TRY) per day against the group, daily Republic reported.

According to Anka news agency, the complaint was filed during the tenure of a person who led TUIK for 15 days.

The rotation at the statistical agency level is faster than that of the central bank. You will need to look into the reports of global financial information services if you are interested in which TUIK leaders were orthodox and which were not. We have lost track.

On April 5, ENAG filed a defense in which it said it remained in compliance with statistical legislation.

It is still unclear whether prosecutors’ investigation will lead to legal action against the Veysel group. Ulusoy, head of ENAG, Told Bloomberg May 8.

Elvans called on the prosecution to do what is required when his TV interview was a clear attempt to speed up the investigation.

But Elvan could still be seen as a little pot. Does his intervention have a chance to heat up the process anytime soon?

The method he followed is indeed one of the common legal procedures in Turkey. As a result, at least when Erdogan is involved, the country’s judicial process works as follows:

– Erdogan designates certain people as targets on television. He still believes the law will do what is required.

– The Robocops raid the homes of the people in question during the wee hours.

– A court orders arrests somewhere.

– And, the people in question wait in jail awaiting trial for a few years.

– Then there are a few years of auditions.

– And, at the end of all this, they could receive a punishment such as the mentioned 20 lire per day.

If Elvan does nothing to try to speed up the investigation, TUIK can try their luck with the Organized Crime Control Bureau because ENAG is a group of people.

As far as Erdogan is concerned, there is no requirement for a group. One person is enough for the alleged crime to be considered organized crime. A single-family home can be searched by the organized crime office.

As another option, Elvan can become an Interior or Justice Ministry claimant, as one is the employer of police officers and the other is the employer of prosecutors.

The secret Group of pelicans, led by Elvans’ predecessor, Berat Albayrak, is said to have built a nest in the courthouse in Istanbul (Anatolia). Another option to consider.

But if Elvan manages to make an appointment with Erdogan to present his issues, that would be the fastest way to act.

Another process of the Erdogan regime’s justice system relies on armies of hungry social media trolls. It works as follows:

– Trolls abruptly launch a social media lynching campaign targeting someone on Twitter.

– They file thousands of complaints with Cimer (the Communication Presidency Center).

– There is no search of houses in the wee hours of this process, but there is a call from the prosecutor to testify.

Currently, Mehmet Ceyhan (below), head of the Infectious Diseases Association, is a target in this process. A few days ago, some trolls started the hashtag #mehmetceyhantutuklansin (#mehmetceyhan must be stopped).

Someone filed a complaint against Ceyhan au Cimer, the head of the association, 64, Told Halk TV on May 7.

This amounts to a message to all doctors who publicly show any skepticism about the official daily coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers (which are now plunging again to the amazement of experts).

So far, however, the individual subjected to Cimer’s most absurd investigation is the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu is currently being probed for crossing his hands behind his back in front of the tomb of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror.

The mayor, who beat a candidate Erdogan to win his post, has just love this survey too. He talks to the media about it every day.

For a while, with whoever he met, the joke was always about how he had won the same election twice (Imamoglus’ first victory was contested by Camp Erdogan, who demanded a replay, a replay which resulted in an overwhelming landslide for Imamoglu in one of the few redemptive days of recent years for those who still profess hope for the growth of Turkish democracy). Now the mayor wants to hear jokes about the grave posture investigation.

When the investigation was first launched, the person leading it was publicly unknown.

The boss of the investigation could not be found. An Erdoganist claimed on CNN Turk that Imamoglu may have filed a complaint against himself. Imamoglu found this claim to be creative.

Then the man who said he complained to Cimer was found.

Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said he believed what had happened was a crime, but also decided he would not allow the investigation into the hands of the Imamoglus.

By the way, for real crimes such as homicide, the Turkish judicial process usually works as follows:

– A judge frees a person who, for example, killed his wife.

– This is creating a furore on Twitter.

– The person is arrested again.