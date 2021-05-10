In China, the ‘Red Holy Land’, tourists celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party

Yan’an (China) (AFP)

Tourists pose for photos on Chairman Mao’s bed as the Chinese Communist Party – much criticized abroad – marks its centenary at home with public relations including office history outings, big-budget movies and carefully designed media tours.

The ruling party, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding in Shanghai last July, launched a propaganda blitz praising its achievements over the past century in guiding a poor and divided nation eviscerated by war into a global superpower.

The glitz is not diluted by the acrimony of the West, where politicians, pundits and business leaders warn of the party’s oversized ambitions and criticize its human rights record.

In Yan’an, a city in western China that presents itself as a “Red Holy Land” where the party crouched in 1935 at the end of the long march to build a revolution, thousands of tourists flock every day to the dark caves where Mao Zedong and his comrades returned home.

Tourists come in large family groups or on tours organized by their employers, including a group from Hunan who unveiled a Chinese-language banner made for the centenary, declaring their employment at a property management company.

Zhang Zhenxing, a technical employee from Hebei on a trip organized by the company, said he wanted “to find out how the revolutionary ancestors achieved victory in such a difficult environment.”

“That they could build a new China in such difficulties was really no small task, so I admire them deeply,” Zhang told AFP.

Foreign media, including AFP, have been invited to government-organized tours to sites such as Yan’an and Jinggangshan – the “birthplace” of the Red Army – where local officials are keen to show off the infrastructure and poverty reduction efforts.

Yan’an officials have repeatedly cited Edgar Snow, an American journalist known for his friendship with Mao in the 1930s, as a role model for telling China’s story to the world, urging today’s foreign correspondents to follow his example.

– Public relations campaign –

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, has led an image-creation campaign that places his power and influence on a level comparable to that of Mao.

But in the age of technology and mass entertainment, his party has greater tools to strengthen its narrative.

A blockbuster film, “1921,” starring A-listers in a re-enactment of the founding of the Communist Party, is due in Chinese theaters on July 1, the official anniversary date.

“Outstanding” party members will receive a “July 1 medal” at a grand ceremony in Beijing on the same day, state media reported.

The Chinese Communist Party has more than 91 million members, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, many of whom are rank and file cadres and ordinary officials.

This makes it the second largest political party in the world behind India’s Bharatiya Janata party.

Beijing points to China’s rapid economic growth over the past decades and rising living standards as proof of the party’s enduring value.

But he is less eager, however, to draw attention to the darker chapters of the last century, including famine, the Cultural Revolution and the suppression of resistance movements.

Discussion of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 continues to be censored on Chinese social media, as Chinese cyberspace authorities last month urged netizens to report “harmful” comments showing “historic nihilism” – stories that go against the official history of the party.

2021 AFP