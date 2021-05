Bye-elections and PTI

Goodbye elections are kind of an easy choice for the ruling party. Voters in a provisional election usually side with the candidate from the ruling party as they believe he or she would be better placed than any other candidate to solve their problems and carry out development activities in their region. Additionally, there is a natural affinity between the ruling party and a strong candidate in a constituency, and a rapprochement between the two makes it easier to win a bye-election contest.

The PTI, however, turned out to be an exception. Out of a total of 16 elections for admission to national and provincial assemblies to date, the party led by Imran Khan has only been able to win four. The party’s performance lately has been even worse: of the eight exemption elections in about six months, it has only won one, at NA-45 Kurrum. The rest of the competitions – at NA-245 Karachi, NA-75 Daska, PP-84 Khushab, PB-20 Pishin, PS-43 Sanghar, PP-51 Gujranwala, PK-63 Nowshera and PS-88 Malir, Karachi – peaked in the defeat of the PTI.

This shows that the PTI has lost its appeal in all four provinces. Some of the defeats must be eye-opening, such as the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat in Nowshera, the hometown of former chief minister Pervez Khattak. The loss of the National Assembly seat in Karachi – vacated by MP Faisal Vawda, now a senator – is also a huge setback for the PTI, especially as the party finished as low as fifth in the race. In Alaska too, the huge margin of defeat – 16,642 votes – is indeed embarrassing.

That the mismanagement of the economy by the PTI – reflected in unprecedented price hikes, exorbitant increases in electricity and gas tariffs, job losses, wage cuts, etc. – was a major factor that caused people to lose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In addition, most of its promises – such as 10 million jobs and 5 million homes for low-income families, police and RBF reforms, accountability for all, etc. – have remained a pipe dream.

With just over two years to go, the ruling PTI must focus all of its attention on providing financial aid to the common man, and at least laying the groundwork for the reforms Imran Khan had promised before. to come to power.

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 10, 2021.

