Politics
UK to lift lockdown again, but Scotland poses danger to Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he campaigns in Llandudno, north Wales on April 26, 2021.
PHIL NOBLE | AFP | Getty Images
British Prime Minister of London Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the government will pursue the next step in lifting the lockdown in England, but a new offer for an independence vote in Scotland threatens to eclipse Westminster in weeks and weeks. the coming months.
Johnson’s cabinet is expected to approve the further easing of lockdown measures on Monday from May 17, when international travel can resume under most circumstances, although quarantines and testing will mostly be required upon return to the Kingdom. -United.
Pubs and restaurants are also expected to welcome customers indoors again, and indoor domestic mixing will be allowed to resume for groups of up to six people. The government has said it hopes to lift all restrictions on social contact by June 21.
Ministers will meet on Monday morning to agree on next steps, the BBC reported on Monday. Johnson is expected to say the data supports further easing of the measures and the public could be made aware of whether closer personal contact with friends and family, such as cuddling, is allowed, the broadcaster added.
The expected announcement of a further lifting of the lockdown comes as a political storm brews north of the border after Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday pledged to push forward plans for a new referendum on the independence from the United Kingdom.
The comments by Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), came after the party finished only one seat before winning a general majority in the Scottish parliamentary elections last Thursday. The party is expected to call on the Scottish Green Party, another pro-independence party, to back it up when it comes to calling for another referendum.
Johnson has said he will try to block a second independence referendum, but Sturgeon insisted the election result showed there was a mandate for a second vote.
“The only people who can decide Scotland’s future are the Scots, and no Westminster politician can or should oppose that,” Sturgeon told the BBC on Sunday.
A vote in favor of independence is not certain. In the last vote in 2014, 44.7% of voters voted in favor of independence and 55.3% voted against the split, and question marks over Scotland’s economic viability as a nation independent remain unanswered.
The Brexit vote in 2016 was a catalyst for divisions in Britain. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, while a majority in Wales and England voted to leave. The complexity of Northern Ireland’s role in the post-Brexit trade deal and the perception that it was sacrificed during the negotiation process with the EU has led some experts to question whether a push towards reunification with the rest of Ireland could become stronger.
