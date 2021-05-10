White House chief of staff says he won’t underestimate Donald Trump if he chooses to run again





White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has said he will neither assess nor underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent of Joe Biden in 2024, if the two compete for the presidency again.

Mr Klain said in an interview with Axios on HBO that President Biden will likely run for a second term in the 2024 election and that he is working hard to have an advantage over Mr Trumps’ poor record. as president.

“I wouldn’t want to esteem or underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent if he chooses to run,” Klain told the program, according to CNN. He added that outgoing presidents are judged on their record.

“President Trump had a bad record in 2020. We hope Joe Biden is putting together a powerful record to run on if he runs for re-election in 2024,” Mr. Klain said.

The White House chief of staff spoke about jobs, vaccines, infrastructure and Mr Biden during his interview broadcast on Sunday night.

At a press conference last month, Mr Biden first answered questions about whether he will seek a second term in the White House.

My plan is to run for re-election. That’s what I expect, said Mr Biden, who at 78 is the oldest president when he takes office. But added that has never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years in advance for sure.

Any announcement of a 2024 race will likely come closer to the time with the launch of an official re-election campaign. His predecessor.

Mr. Trump officially filed the 2020 election papers shortly after winning the 2016 election.

Looking ahead to a third election campaign, Mr. Trump has been unusually timid, although this may have been due to campaign finance rules.

From a legal standpoint, I don’t really want to talk about it yet, it’s a little too early, he told Sean Hannity on Fox last month.

Last week he told the Daily Wire that “people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

“The answer is, I am absolutely excited,” Mr. Trump said of the decision, [and] I can’t wait to make an announcement at the right time.

