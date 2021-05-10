Babus vs. Netas





Pakistani Senior Central Service (CSS) officers are angry after two recent incidents where they feel they have been unnecessarily targeted and their reputation disparaged. The first such incident involved Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant, who gave Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf peace of mind over bad arrangements made in a Bachat Bazaar.

Then we saw Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizing Pakistani diplomats for their indifferent attitude causing unnecessary delays in routine services, especially at embassies in the Middle East. His criticisms stemmed from recent incidents at the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The prime minister suspended the ambassador and ordered an investigation. This led to an uproar at the Foreign Ministry where many diplomats protested vigorously for the “scapegoats”.

Certainly, the timing of the investigation in Saudi Arabia may have something to do with whether a new envoy needed to be accommodated, but the fact remains that our overseas missions are generally very useless when they do. acts to resolve issues related to Pakistanis overseas. . Over the years, thousands of complaints against the functioning of our missions abroad have been filed and ignored largely because one CSS agent is protecting another. Pakistani diplomats are generally more interested in their benefits and privileges than in their work. The quality of service they provide to citizens abroad can be described as terrible. A visit to a diplomatic mission abroad will confirm this – in fact, you don’t have to go that far. Call or email a Pakistani embassy abroad and see when and how you get a response. Serving the people is furthest from the minds of these babu. It’s below them.

What is alarming is that the same bureaucracy runs our country. Whether it is a military or civilian government, it is the babus who show the way and set the tone. They are all powerful – and very protective of each other. When you become OSD in a government, those in favor make sure that their colleague does not suffer. Only these days, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seems to have messed up this arrangement.

It is high time our public service was reformed. To begin with, it is not a merit-based system. The quota system used to select candidates goes against the spirit of our Constitution. It also violates international conventions. We should focus on merit. Instead, we see that the candidates of one province surpass all the others. The placement in the executives is also done in a non-transparent way. At the same time, the emphasis on English suggests that the bureaucracy is keen to follow its own language while those it governs may follow theirs. The only reason this artificial system survives is that almost all powerful political families are represented here.

It is perhaps one of the few democracies in the world where the powers of the police, magistrates and tax collection are in the hands of unelected babus. This is why netas cannot deliver and democracy suffers. Even the might of General Musharraf’s military government, which introduced sweeping local government reforms, could not change this fundamental flaw in the system.

Over a century ago, the British – from whom we inherited this system, moved from public service to public service. The bureaucrats have become the servants of the people, not their leaders. In Pakistan, the old system remains in place. This week alone, the British reminded us once again of the difference between the civil service and the civil service. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner released images of trash he collected on his way back from the Margalla Hills to Islamabad after a morning walk.

In response, after being ashamed on social media, our officials took action. Hundreds of workers were deployed to clean the trails on Margalla Hill. Interestingly, no CSS agent picked up the garbage in person. This was left to lower grade employees. The job of the CSS agent was to stand in the shade and inspect the events. This is how our bureaucracy works. According to a study done this month by a think tank, our babu aren’t underpaid or powerless either. Sadly, they continue to live on in the days of the British Raj. The rest of us suffer from it.

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 10, 2021.

