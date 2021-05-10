Concern within the BJP, RSS over the mismanagement of Covid, electoral impact: sources

India has recorded more than 2.66 crore of Covid cases since the pandemic broke out.

New Delhi:

Anger over the scale of the ravages of the fierce second wave of Covid and its impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has caused deep concern within the ranks of the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS ), according to sources. In seven years in power of Prime Minister Modi, public perception and the results of the elections have never so frightened the powerful “Sangh Parivar”.

Sources say the BJP and RSS are concerned about the perception the government has let down on Covid, given that nearly everyone in the ruling party’s support base is affected by the deadly pandemic. The middle class is hit the hardest – and now the virus is spreading in villages, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“If you lose someone, grief and anger lasts for a long time and can be expressed in any form,” an officer told NDTV, suggesting that there is great concern in people. ranks about the pandemic costing the BJP in the election.

While there are still three years until the next Lok Sabha polls (2024), when Prime Minister Modi will seek a third term, states like Uttar Pradesh are due to vote next year.

If the results of the UP panchayat polls are any indication, the BJP has reason to be concerned.

Discontent rose to the surface. Union Minister Santosh Gangwar’s letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointing out the oxygen shortage, ‘black marketing’ of medical equipment and delays in admitting Covid patients to his constituency of Bareilly went viral.

Leaders say any damage control will require a reshuffle that some ministers must go in and make way for new faces.

The Covid emergency exposed poor health infrastructure and the government’s lack of preparedness, leaders admit.

Health is a matter of state but this argument does not wash away, they think, since it is the Center that has been leading the fight against Covid since last year. “People are disappointed with the central leadership and they blame the lack of action on their part for the current situation, which has eluded us,” sources said.

Prime Minister Modi’s campaign in West Bengal as Covid cases escalate in the country has sent a “wrong message”, senior leaders fear. Top BJP leaders were campaigning in West Bengal and attending huge rallies and roadshows without masks, prioritizing public safety votes, and the global media images couldn’t have been worse.

These leaders also blame the lack of communication within the government. “Senior scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan warns us against the third wave but he never spoke about the second wave,” blasted a leader.

There is a disturbing perception that the famous BJP machine is invisible on the ground, just like its leaders. They are not seen helping people this time around, unlike last year when the party organization staged food packages and other relief during the lockdown.

Government mismanagement is also evident in what leaders call a “botched vaccination campaign” tangled up in rules and regulations.

Vaccine production capacity should have been boosted when there was time, officials said.

Members of the government have strongly championed the Centre’s Covid response. They say the perceived poor preparation was mainly due to the lack of warning about the magnitude of the second wave. “It is a fact that the government was not prepared for the second wave, but now all hands are on the bridge,” said a minister.

“The oxygen supply is being stepped up. The vaccination campaign will be more fluid. Our vaccine basket has been increased and we will receive more vaccines in the coming months,” he said, adding that the prime minister was personally monitoring the efforts.

Prime Minister Modi “halted his campaign in Bengal as soon as it came to his attention,” leaders say, and persuaded seers to bring down the mega Kumbh Mela – a religious rally on the banks of the Ganges which has increased fears of super-spreaders.

“It is understood that people are angry and in pain, but the government is doing its best to provide all the help it can get. BJP-governed states are on the front lines,” they say. The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, for example, has launched a special campaign in villages to trace, test and treat on a large scale.

The leaders accuse the opposition-led states of “playing politics” in this hour of crisis and of putting their failure at the gates of the Center – they call Delhi and Maharashtra.

“Although public health is subject to the state, the central government has been proactive in managing Covid as a pandemic requires coordination at the national level and substantial resources,” said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote in a column in The Indian Express.