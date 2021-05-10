Indonesia condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa mosque





Jakarta, Indonesia Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned Israeli police violence against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy city of Jerusalem. Widodo stressed that the expulsion of Palestinian civilians from their homes and the use of force against them at the Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be ignored. “Indonesia condemns such acts and urges the UN Security Council to take action against the repeated violations perpetrated by Israel,” Widodo said on his official Twitter account. Widodo added that Indonesia will continue to stand alongside the Palestinian people. Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by extremist Jews. Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that hundreds of people were injured in the Israeli incursion and 50 of them were taken to hospitals. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said some of its employees were prevented from entering the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Thousands of Palestinians staged protests at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, after performing the dawn prayers. They stayed inside to protect the mosque from raids by extremist Jews. Setting up barricades in parts of Haram al-Sharif, Al-Aqsa’s main building, they chanted slogans and said they would not leave there. The extremist Jews had announced that they would storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the anniversary of the Six Day War of 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, as “Jerusalem Day” according to the Hebrew calendar. Extremist Jewish organizations had called for raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday and Monday to mark Jerusalem Day, to celebrate the anniversary of the occupation according to the Hebrew calendar. Israeli police then attacked the mosque, using tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades in clashes with the Palestinians, who responded by throwing stones. Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Israel was waging a “religious war against Palestinian worshipers” in the occupied city of Jerusalem. “What is happening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the time of the assault and the assault on the faithful is proof of the brutality of the Zionist occupation,” said Muhammad Hamadeh, the movement’s spokesperson for the city ​​of Jerusalem. He called on the Palestinians to “stand firm and prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa”. The Hamas spokesman blamed Israel for its “incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, saying: “The occupation will pay a heavy price.” The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







