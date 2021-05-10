



Molly Forbes with James Guthries To Pastures New, which inspired a portrait of her by Alicia Bruce (Photo: Copyright Alicia Bruce www.aliciabruce.co.uk)

Molly Forbes wouldn’t have expected her obituary to appear in a national newspaper. Retired caterer, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she enjoyed living quietly on her sons’ land in Aberdeenshire until their way of life was threatened by one of the most mighty people of the world.

Molly and her neighbors found themselves seen as Donald Trump’s unlikely adversaries when he tried to get them evicted from their land in Menie, north of Aberdeen, to make room for his luxury golf resort. During development, Trump had a wall built around their property so that visitors to the resort didn’t have to see them, and Molly and her family lived for five years without a reliable water supply.

As Menie’s events attracted international media coverage, Mollys’ quiet determination and dignity shone, reminding the world that they never intended to be activists, but were simply people who wanted to. be treated with respect and left in peace. In retrospect, Menie’s people were among the first to experience bullying tactics that the rest of the world would recognize.

Mary Buchan Lamb was born on a farm in Whitecairns, a few miles from Menie, in 1924, daughter of James Lamb, a farmer, contractor and plowman, and Annie, his wife. She had two sisters, Nancy and Annie. She cherished the grainy black-and-white images of her father working his plow, playing his violin, and singing traditional ballads.

She studied at Craigie School in Whitecairns and worked as a land girl during WWII. She would later tell filmmaker Anthony Baxter, creator of award-winning Youve Been Trumped (2011) and the sequel Youve Been Trumped Too (2016), about tending to a dairy herd of 30 cows and singing to them while they were being milked.

In 1948 she married Walter Forbes Wattie who spent much of her life at sea, first as a salmon fisherman, then working on a fisheries research vessel. They had seven children: Walter, Noreen, Evelyn, Lorna, Michael, Sylvia and Shereen.

After working for a time as a cleaning lady in a hospital in Aberdeen, Molly became a waitress in the Grampian Television canteen and loved to tell stories about the meal service for the stars of the station. She went on to work in catering, including at the Beechgrove Garden where the popular TV show was produced.

After Walters’ death in 1999, when she felt the Aberdeen area she lived in was deteriorating, she moved to a cottage on her son Mike’s small estate in Menie, where she enjoyed the rural environment, raising chickens and geese. She called it Heaven’s home and loved to host guests, including her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

That all changed in 2006 when Donald Trump, then best known as a real estate developer in New York City and host of the American version of The Apprentice, purchased the 1,400-acre Menie Estate, bragging that he would build the best golf course. around the world, with a 450 luxury 3-bedroom hotel, 36 golf villas, 950 vacation homes and 500 homes, and would create 6,000 jobs in the region.

The proposal was rejected by an Aberdeenshire Council planning committee, in part because the ancient sand dunes at the site were a Site of Recognized Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), but this was overturned by an investigation ordered by the Scottish government in 2008. The following year, the Trump organization asked the Aberdeenshire council to use its compulsory purchasing powers to acquire additional land, including that of the Mollys family and their neighbors, which he subsequently denied. This led to the Tripping Up Trump campaign, which drew many supporters and activists to the region and gave the Menie cause nationwide publicity.

When work began on the site, contractors building a road damaged a pipe carrying water from a spring on Trump’s land to supply Forbes homes. For much of the next five years, their water supply was cut off or contaminated, leaving Molly, then in the late 1980s, using a wheelbarrow and cans of paint to carry water from a stream for her cattle. and his garden, and needing bottled water to drink and cook with.

Trump hurled insults at the Forbes, describing their house as a pigsty. However, with diginity and common sense at the forefront, Molly described Trump as a bairn who never grew up. The golf course and a 19-room hotel opened in 2012; it still has less than 100 employees. The 4000-year-old sand dunes were partially destroyed and lost their SSSI status last year.

Molly said: All this attention makes me feel like a celebrity and Im nae. I am just an ordinary person. I live in Heaven, my home in Menie, but it feels less like Heaven these days. When Trump told the media that Molly reminded him of his own mother, she said she hoped he had treated her own mother better than he did. She received letters of support from all over the world, to which she tried to respond personally.

Early in development, photographer Alicia Bruce created a series of portraits of the locals, Menie: Trumped, each inspired by a classic painting. Offering a selection of paintings to choose from, Molly opted for James Guthries To Pastures New, a painting of a young girl raising geese that she said reflected her optimism.

The photograph, which took a few hours to create and was even interrupted by a police visit after the Trump organization reported unusual smallholder activity, is now in the collection of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. He was also hung in the Mollys living room for the rest of her life in Menie and accompanied her to the nursing home where she spent her final months.

Alicia Bruce said: Molly was just remarkable. He was such a warm and kind person, but he was not someone Trump could play with. Molly had a stubborn streak, she was truly independent. She loved what she had, taking care of her animals, tending her plants and watching them flourish. She knew Trump would never understand this. I think she pitied him more than she hated him, his lack of understanding of the world.

