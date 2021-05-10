Jagan was forced to support Modi?





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rarely broadcasts his views on social media platforms and when he did in such a case it sparked controversy and degraded his image as well. A tweet from Jagan about Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught the attention of internet users and became the most discussed in political circles. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was among those who raised his voice about the tweet. Jharkhand leader Mukti Morcha and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted that Jagan was supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi only to avoid any action that might be taken in relation to the various cases against him. The JMM leader also said the tweet reflected Jagans’ helplessness. Three days ago, Modi spoke on the phone to senior ministers in five states about the Covid crisis. After the meeting, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to Twitter and posted a tweet about Modi. The tweet said that it would be better if Modi could try to listen to others instead of lecturing like he does in the Mann ki Baat program which automatically makes anyone understand that Modi told the CMs what he wanted to convey but did not hear their concerns. In fact, the response to this tweet should have come from either the Prime Minister himself or the PMO. Otherwise, it could be from one of the cabinet ministers or from the BJP. Surprisingly, the tweet garnered a response from PA Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and it appeared he was backing Modi. With the public already upset by the Prime Minister for not verifying the spread of Covid, people from all sections of the pubic area have vented all their anger online at Jagan. An important element among the tweets was that of the JMM party mocking Jagan saying he could understand the sticky situation he found himself in and which reflected uncertainty over Jagans’ bail being canceled and letting him go. ‘investigation into the various cases, which could lead to his imprisonment. The entire episode reflects that Jagan was forced to support Modi for serious reasons unknown to the public. Click here for Recommended Movies on OTT (Daily Update List)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos