Lockdown: Boris Johnson to announce relaxation of restrictions

The Prime Minister will address the nation later today to announce the relaxation of new lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Downing Street to confirm that the next step in his non-lockdown roadmap will begin from next Monday.

The relaxation of rules comes as infection rates and deaths from Covid remain low across much of the UK.

Here are seven key announcements Mr Johnson is expected to make at today’s briefing:

Embrace

It was widely reported that intimate contact with loved ones would be allowed again, allowing relatives and friends to kiss again.

In a nod to be allowed hugs again, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that “intimate contact between friends and family is something we want to see restored.”

Indoor domestic mixture

Gatherings inside homes will likely be allowed again, with a limit of up to six people or groups for up to two households.

People will also be allowed to stay overnight in other households.

Current rules mean there is no mixed housekeeping indoors and day trips are only allowed.

The green light for overnight stays means hotels will be able to reopen, paving the way for resumption of stays.

Pubs and restaurants

The hospitality industry is expected to obtain approval to serve food and drink indoors from May 17.

This will be good news for many pubs and restaurants which have not been able to reopen so far due to a lack of outdoor space / facilities.

Pub goers will also be free to meet up for a pint without having to purchase a heavy meal, but they must order, eat and drink while seated to avoid queues at the bar.

Large gatherings and live events

Up to 30 people will be able to come together to celebrate weddings, receptions, vigils and religious ceremonies such as bar mitzvahs and baptisms.

Mr Johnson is also likely to announce a return to theaters and indoor sports arenas, with a maximum capacity of 1,000.

Outdoor arenas will be able to host live events with a maximum number of 4,000 participants, or for large seated outdoor venues – such as sports stadiums – where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000

Holidays abroad

Following the announcement of the government’s green travel list on Friday, Johnon is expected to announce the return of some overseas holidays.

The Prime Minister previously announced that Britons would be allowed to travel to Green List countries without having to quarantine themselves, provided they take a test after arrival.

Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands – as well as several small remote islands that are British Overseas Territories are currently on this list.

However, people are advised not to travel to Amber and Red List countries for leisure or recreation purposes.

Cinemas, spas and leisure facilities

Most recreation and entertainment services will be allowed to resume operations.

This means moviegoers can return to the movies, kids can return to indoor play areas, and even spas and saunas can reopen.

Business owners should follow Covid safety guidelines, which means wearing a mask, social distancing, and increased cleaning routines will be required at most locations.

Funeral

The bereavement limit will be raised to 30, after being capped at 15.

This step was to take place in June but has been brought forward.

Social distancing rules will remain in place whether the service is inside or outside.