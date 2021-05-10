Here’s why the cool breeze of rapprochement in West Asia is a good thing!





European partners and Arab countries felt it was neo-Ottomanism exposed. The path chosen was also to support the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) internationally (Image Reuters)

By Amb Anil Trigunayat

The past few weeks have been an interesting time in the Middle East, which is often a source of concern for many hot spots due to deep regional and extra-regional reasons, interventions and expectations. But whether Trumps four years in the White House or President Bidens’ equanimous approach to the region or the perceived retraction of the United States or for that matter the emergence of a complex and yet to be conceived conflictual dynamic in this strategic region in are the reasons, is a matter of consideration. Could it be simply the realization that fruitless conflicts exhaust them all the more as the pandemic mortally harasses them all! Only time will tell how these will eventually unfold and what impact they will have on regional developments. But at the moment, there are serious efforts or at least attempts to dispel volatility among traditional rivals or estranged friends that make it interesting.

Russia and China are back in the game as the United States focuses on the Indo-Pacific and plays a pivotal role in some talks. Some of these initiatives include talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran via Baghdad; United States and Iran via Vienna; Arabia and Qatar via Al Ula; Warming between Turkey and Saudi Arabia; Rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey; Lebanon and Israel on the Mediterranean; In Palestine, Fatah and Hamas are patching up; and Islamabad trying to catch up with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and Tehran via Afghanistan; or for that matter, breaking the ice between India and Pakistan through Abu Dhabi. The Abraham Accords were of course a game-changer and perhaps a legacy from Trump.

While each of these friendly gestures has significant potential to have an impact on regional dynamics, some are even more powerful than others. In recent years, Turkey under Erdogan has emerged as a major player and has often been equated with his personal ambition to rule the Islamic world, the militarization of his interventionist policy in Syria, Libya, Nagorno and the Eastern Mediterranean without flinching. to exercise independence abroad. much to the chagrin of its NATO allies. European partners and Arab countries felt it was neo-Ottomanism exposed. The path chosen was also to support the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) at the international level, banned in many countries, especially following the Arab Spring and their victory in the Egyptian elections.

Political Islam – the hallmark of Ankara and Tehran democracy has thrilled the Gulf monarchies. The support of the Egyptians for the first Egyptian president MB Mohammed Morsi and his possible execution and the virulent criticisms of the next president Sisi have led to the breakdown of diplomatic relations between two strong regional powers with a glorious past. However, for some time now Turkey has changed course and a delegation led by my friend and an excellent diplomat Deputy Minister Amb Sedat Onal had detailed discussions in Cairo to subsume the differences and work on a minimum common agenda with CBMs (Confidence Building Measures) to normalize ties after nearly eight years. Critics in state media from both sides have significantly reduced the vitriol compared to last year, when the two were almost ready to fight in Libya and the eastern Mediterranean. This could defuse the tension in Libya and the GNU (Government of National Unity) could perhaps move forward as the two military powers seek to cash in on the immense trade and reconstruction opportunities while maintaining their geo-economic interests. on the anvil.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are also trying to correct the differences, although Ankaras’ support for MB may not be weaned and the two are in a superficial contest to lead the Islamic Ummah. The tonal quality of reviews from both sides lost high decibels. Ankara stopped giving primacy to Khashoggi’s murder and accepted and approved the steps taken by Riyadh and Crown Prince MBS to establish responsibility. Last year, due to heightened tensions, Saudi Arabia restricted nearly $ 3 billion in imports from Turkey. During the blockade of Qatar in 2017 by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, we witnessed an opportunity fully exploited by Ankara when it not only supported Doha but also established a base. over there. Now, thankfully, the resolution of tensions between Doha and Riyadh – a parting gift from Trump – has eliminated an irritant between Ankara and Riyadh. Trump also leaned intensely with both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but with the appearance of Biden who changed qualitatively. Therefore, the recent MBS TV interview recognized the need for many friends, which was welcomed by Moscow and Beijing. Even Erdogan and Putin have good relations and are even more targeted by the Biden administration. It therefore makes sense to iron out bilateral and regional differences to reduce the impact. How the UAE and Turkey evolve will depend on their relations with other GCC countries and Tehran and Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, on May 6, King Salman and President Erdogan had a telephone chat on bilateral and regional issues while exchanging traditional Ramadan greetings.

In the middle of it, one of the main players was Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan who apparently burned his boat with the Saudis and Emiratis during his spell with Turkey and Malaysia to forge a new Islamic alternative to the OIC. In his opinion, he had not addressed the Kashmir issue and the repeal of Article 370 despite his veiled threats and calls to Riyadh and others. They were also unhappy when in 2019 Abu Dhabi invited Indian Foreign Minister Ms. Sushma Swaraj to address the plenary of the OIC MF meeting. The lukewarm reactions to Balakot and Pulwama have been interpreted as the Gulf countries blindly supporting India because of its economic influence and potential. Saudi Arabia was one of Pakistan’s main benefactors, but it began to see the extremist direction Islamabad was taking and openly criticized its masters. As a result, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh canceled their lines of credit and billions of dollars in loans, making the country even more economically unstable despite the Chinese lifeline. Therefore, realizing their mistakes, General Bajwa and FM Qureshi tried their part with limited success. Finally, Prime Minister Imran Khan went to Jeddah (April 8) and tried to bury the differences and signed two agreements in the presence of MBS relating to the fight against crime and illicit drug trafficking as well as funding ($ 500 million) for energy and transport projects. and infrastructure, including at the port of Gwadar. According to the reports, they discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and explored investment opportunities in line with the Kingdoms Vision 2030. They highlighted the military and security ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and agreed to deepen them further to achieve this. common goals. They stressed the need for Islamic efforts to combat extremism, violence and terrorism and avoid sectarianism. Most importantly, they agreed to create a Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council headed by the two leaders. Prior to the Saudi visit, FM Qureshi had visited the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar and Iran to facilitate the Afghan peace process and to re-emphasize their own powers of arbitration.

One of the most important interactions has been between Riyadh and Tehran, promoted by Iraq as well as Qatar and Oman to dispel tensions in the region and in particular to close the Yemeni chapter as it has become more likely that the Iran and United States return to JCPOA. Aside from a few meetings between officials from both sides, Crown Prince Salman in his interview, while expressing concerns over Iran’s negative behavior and quest for nuclear enrichment as well as its ballistics program and proxies, has been most convincing in his recent television interview stating that Iran is a neighbor country, all we ask is to have good and distinguished relations with Iran. We don’t want the situation with Iran to be difficult. On the contrary, we want it to prosper and develop, because we have Saudi interests in Iran, and they have Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia, which is to boost prosperity and growth in the region and around the world. . The Iranians have also made similar statements and FM Zarif recently visited several GCC countries to follow the move to convince them of Iranian sincerity for regional peace, security and stability.

Palestine, the oldest and most virulent problem, has once again united all Muslim countries to condemn Tel Aviv for the violence at the holy Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah as the UNSC was meeting to discuss the issue and SGNU Antonio Guterres urged Israel to maintain maximum restraint. It is the holy month of Ramadan and forgiveness could be a good thing so that the region, despite the geopolitics, the internal socio-political dynamics and the intra-regional and interstate contradictions between the great powers, can find its own security imperative and its own matrix so that the extreme challenges posed by the pandemic and economic recession could be met for regional peace and development. No easy walks there but Inshallah, common sense will prevail!

(The author is a former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya, and Malta. He is currently President of the MIICCIA Chamber of Commerce. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Email: amb.trigunayat @ gmail.com)

Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos