Politics
Rahul Gandhi: Total lockdown is ‘inevitable’, PM Modi reflects opposition pressure to impose nationwide lockdown
The rollout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has taken a destructive turn of events. India recorded over 4 lakh cases for the 3rd day in a row, bringing the country’s total number of active cases to almost 37 lakhs! It has put massive pressure on the shoulders of the country’s medical and health infrastructure as the number of hospital beds is insufficient, but the number of patients is increasing every day. Still, the central government is not imposing any nationwide lockdowns to curb the virus. PM Modi has been pressured by various institutions across the country to impose a lockdown, but the PM appears to have other plans.
Several experts around the world have anticipated the importance of putting a lockdown to stop the risk of the virus spreading in India. Since India registers 4 lakh cases every day, in a while the numbers can reach up to 5 lakh! This will not only burden the medical infrastructure, but will also result in huge amounts of deaths. This will ultimately lead to a massive downfall in the economy as there will be a shortage of human resources. India has also recorded over 4,000 deaths in a single day! Today, India is responsible for one in three deaths worldwide.
Prime Minister Modi comes under pressure to impose national lockdown by opposition
The government led by Narendra Modi has come under pressure from several opposition parties to impose a nationwide lockdown on India. In the past 24 hours, the country has, for the first time, recorded more than 4,000 deaths and more than 4 lakh cases every day for the fourth consecutive time. A few medical experts, leaders of opposition groups and Supreme Court justices have called on the government to impose the lockdown because it appears to be the only way for the virus to spread in major cities, hospitals and beds stricken with oxygen.
In the letter to Prime Minister Modi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi further mentioned that the economic impact of the lockdown should not be a major concern at the moment, as many people are losing their lives every day. The human cost of the spread of the virus would have serious consequences if it were not brought under control quickly. Attacking the center, Rahul Gandhi said the way the Indian government’s failure made the lockdown inevitable. “The central government’s fault due to the lack of an appropriate and coherent plan for the vaccination campaign and the celebration of victory as the virus spread through the country put the country at risk. The systems will no longer continue to function normally and will eventually run out if the lockdown is not put in place quickly, ”he told PM Modi.
Echoing the same words, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the pan-Indian shutdown could help end the COVID-19 streak if properly planned. “The second wave 10 times more dangerous and fatal than the first. The growing number of deaths is causing a miserable amount of problems. Experts and doctors believe that no matter how well we prepare for a crisis of oxygen, drugs and other resources, we could soon run out of medical personnel, ”he said. a series of tweets. PM Modi’s silence on the current pandemic situation and the lack of preparedness to tackle the second wave have been criticized around the world. When the BJP party made the decision to campaign for its party instead of helping its citizens, it was seen as apathy and a bone of contention for many.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]