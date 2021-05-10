Rahul Gandhi: Total lockdown is ‘inevitable’, PM Modi reflects opposition pressure to impose nationwide lockdown

The rollout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has taken a destructive turn of events. India recorded over 4 lakh cases for the 3rd day in a row, bringing the country’s total number of active cases to almost 37 lakhs! It has put massive pressure on the shoulders of the country’s medical and health infrastructure as the number of hospital beds is insufficient, but the number of patients is increasing every day. Still, the central government is not imposing any nationwide lockdowns to curb the virus. PM Modi has been pressured by various institutions across the country to impose a lockdown, but the PM appears to have other plans.

Several experts around the world have anticipated the importance of putting a lockdown to stop the risk of the virus spreading in India. Since India registers 4 lakh cases every day, in a while the numbers can reach up to 5 lakh! This will not only burden the medical infrastructure, but will also result in huge amounts of deaths. This will ultimately lead to a massive downfall in the economy as there will be a shortage of human resources. India has also recorded over 4,000 deaths in a single day! Today, India is responsible for one in three deaths worldwide.

Prime Minister Modi comes under pressure to impose national lockdown by opposition

The government led by Narendra Modi has come under pressure from several opposition parties to impose a nationwide lockdown on India. In the past 24 hours, the country has, for the first time, recorded more than 4,000 deaths and more than 4 lakh cases every day for the fourth consecutive time. A few medical experts, leaders of opposition groups and Supreme Court justices have called on the government to impose the lockdown because it appears to be the only way for the virus to spread in major cities, hospitals and beds stricken with oxygen.

In the letter to Prime Minister Modi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi further mentioned that the economic impact of the lockdown should not be a major concern at the moment, as many people are losing their lives every day. The human cost of the spread of the virus would have serious consequences if it were not brought under control quickly. Attacking the center, Rahul Gandhi said the way the Indian government’s failure made the lockdown inevitable. “The central government’s fault due to the lack of an appropriate and coherent plan for the vaccination campaign and the celebration of victory as the virus spread through the country put the country at risk. The systems will no longer continue to function normally and will eventually run out if the lockdown is not put in place quickly, ”he told PM Modi.

Echoing the same words, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the pan-Indian shutdown could help end the COVID-19 streak if properly planned. “The second wave 10 times more dangerous and fatal than the first. The growing number of deaths is causing a miserable amount of problems. Experts and doctors believe that no matter how well we prepare for a crisis of oxygen, drugs and other resources, we could soon run out of medical personnel, ”he said. a series of tweets. PM Modi’s silence on the current pandemic situation and the lack of preparedness to tackle the second wave have been criticized around the world. When the BJP party made the decision to campaign for its party instead of helping its citizens, it was seen as apathy and a bone of contention for many.

Like that: As Loading…

Related