Boris Johnson probe: PM faces new probe into Mustique trip over MPs rule violation | Politics | New





The Independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has revealed that the Prime Minister is one of nine MPs currently under investigation. Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, took a trip to the Isle of Mustique in the New Year in 2020, costing up to £ 15,000.

Members of Parliament are required to declare any financial interest in visits abroad in the Membership Interest Register. Mr Johnson said his visit was a “benefit in kind” from David Ross, co-founder of Carphone Warehouse. However, the businessman denied owning the villa or paying for the trip, saying he only helped put Mr Johnson in touch with those providing accommodation. The revelation led to questions as to who really paid for the Prime Minister’s vacation. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s apartment: How Carrie ousted Theresa May’s ‘nightmare’ setting

The investigation is the latest to be launched into the Prime Minister’s activities, with Mr Johnson already the subject of an Election Commission investigation into who paid for the renovations to Downing Street Apartment 11, and the Cabinet Office also launching its own review of the matter. Responding to the start of the Parliamentary Commissioner’s investigation, Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: “Another day another investigation of Boris Johnson for more devious and questionable deals. “Who paid for Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean vacation and apartment renovation, and what did these donors expect in return for their immense generosity?” Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, announced last month that she would go public with what was being investigated to improve transparency. She released the list of MPs currently under investigation this morning after withholding information until after local elections last week. If Ms Stone determines Mr Johnson is guilty of breaking the rules, she can ask the Prime Minister to apologize for the breach and not take further action, however, if she deems the breach sufficiently serious, she would refer the matter to the Standards Committee. . DON’T MISS:

The committee can then determine whether an article should be forced on Mr Johnson, including suspending him from the House of Commons in the unlikely scenario where they have decided the rule violation was serious enough. The latest inquest is unlikely to involve the Prime Minister, who received a boost last weekend after winning Hartlepool’s by-election and a number of local council seats. On Friday morning, the Tory leader said the results were due to his government focusing on issues important to voters. He said: “We have focused, as a government, on our priorities, the priorities of the people, and to bounce back as much as we can from the pandemic and to overcome it.”

The Labor Party, which has suffered a series of dismal results in England, has been accused of focusing too much on accusations of harassment surrounding the Prime Minister ahead of the elections. “For the past six weeks the Labor Party has been obsessed with the curtains in Downing Street,” former party MP Caroline Flint said following the loss of Hartlepool’s by-election. “It was not a problem with the public, and it was clear in the telephone prospecting and it was clear on the doorstep.” Writing in the Daily Express over the weekend, Tory MP Andrea Leadsom said voters “dismiss those who play political games, showing that gadgets are not vote winners.” She said: “This vote of confidence is a clear indication that voters across the country appreciate what the government is doing and trust conservative mayors, police and crime commissioners and councilors – and our fabulous news. Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer – their priorities. “







