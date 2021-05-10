Prevent the spread of new Corona variants by discipline when implementing health protocols

To anticipate that the new variant of the corona does not spread more widely, the Department of Health will conduct genome sequencing more intensively in a number of areas where the new variant has been observed to have been detected.

Posted Monday, May 10, 2021 4:34 PM WIB

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin urged the public to continue to apply health protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance. Applying this health protocol is the best way to prevent the transmission of the corona virus, especially against several new variants that have entered Indonesia.

“This (health protocol) is the best way to prevent the transmission of this new mutated virus. Once again, the disciplined application of the 3M health protocol, as well as the disciplined application of the micro-scale PPKM protocol is the most effective way to control this transmission, ”he said in a statement. communicated to the Presidential Office in Jakarta, Monday May 10. , 2021, after attending a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo.

In a joint press release with the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Health said that the three new variants of the crown were included in the category of worrying variant from the World Health Organization (WHO) which entered Indonesia, namely the London (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and India (B.1.617) variants.

It is known that the spread of the new variant came from Saudi Arabia, Africa, India and Malaysia.

“The distribution is quite concentrated in the regions of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan. The distribution is therefore relatively large in Sumatra and Kalimantan, ”he said.

“The Ministry of Health will genome sequencing closer to areas where we have seen new mutations to be able to immediately monitor the pattern of its spread so that we can take appropriate isolation or quarantine measures so that this new mutated virus does not spread not quickly to other areas, ”Budi said.