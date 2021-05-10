1,100 Pakistani prisoners repatriated after agreement with Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Rashid





According to Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid said if 1 billion rupees in aid is received hundreds more prisoners who have to pay small fines could be released Saudi prisons. for murder and drug offenses and cannot be released.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said 1,100 prisoners in Saudi prisons would return to Pakistan shortly after agreements were reached with Saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom this weekend. end.

Rashid said Saudi Arabia was also ready for the return of Pakistanis jailed for serious crimes. The Home Secretary was speaking on Geo News Geo Pakistan.

These prisoners have already served a large part of their sentence.

He said if aid of one billion rupees is received, hundreds of additional prisoners who have to pay small fines could be released from Saudi prisons, but serious cases will be dealt with separately.

The whole process of returning prisoners is over, Rashid said, adding that 30 Pakistanis are jailed for murder and drug offenses and cannot be released.

These 30 Pakistani prisoners were sentenced to death by a Saudi court, he said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign prison transfer deal

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced prisoners during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The two countries also signed memorandums of understanding on the creation of the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC), the fight against illicit drug trafficking, the financing of projects in the fields of energy, production hydropower, infrastructure, transport and communications and water resources development; and also signed an agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime.

The announcement was made in a joint statement released on Saturday evening during the Prime Minister’s visit from Friday to Sunday.

