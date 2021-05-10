Donald Trump’s name on the 2020 stimulus checks: why?





It sparked a bit of controversy last year when, following the passage of stimulus checks, the checks themselves were adorned with President Donald Trump’s signature. Some, who were not fans of the president, were upset that the president was sending checks for his personal funds, especially during a presidential election year. Of course, the same controversy would repeat itself this year, when Trumps’ successor Joe Biden wrote a letter to the recipients of the stimulus checks, following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, although Biden did not include his own name on the checks themselves.

Now ABC News is reporting how the checks signed by Trump came about, citing internal emails. The report followed a Freedom of Information Act request and even a lawsuit against the Treasury Department to speed up information disclosure.

ABC revealed that an early draft showed the name of then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchins on the check next to Trumps. ABC also obtained and published images of these checks. The report also said that Treasury employees went to great lengths to generate mockups to know what the checks would look like.

Some of the emails ABC obtained are heavily redacted and do not make it clear who originally offered to put Trump’s name on the checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the time that his idea was to put Trump’s name on the checks.

We put the names of the presidents on the check. It was my idea. He’s the president and I think he’s a great symbol to the American public, the then Treasury Secretary told CNN in an interview at the time.

The ABC report also shows that the pressure to put Trump’s name on the checks came just days before the checks were sent, and there were even fears that the checks could be delayed as a result.

“I’m not sure, but I understand my name is there,” Trump said at a press conference in the spring of 2020. “I don’t know where they are going, how they are going. I understand that it doesn’t delay nothing. And I’m happy with it. I don’t – I don’t think it’s a big deal. I’m sure people will be very happy to have a big, big, beautiful check and my name is on it. . “

The American Rescue Plan stimulus checks continue to be distributed, with the latest round of checks comprising just over one million payments, totaling more than $ 2 billion. This brings the total to date to 164 million payments, for a total value of approximately $ 386 billion.

