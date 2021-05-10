Will Republicans let the United States compete with China?

The United States will need to implement most of the $ 4 trillion in programs President Biden Joe BidenSanders: SALT Deduction Reinstatement ‘Sends Terrible, Terrible Message’ GOP Gears Up For Crazy Week With Memorable Vote Shedding Light on COINTELPRO PLUS ‘Dangerous Legacy presented on April 28 in addition to the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout if it is to successfully compete with an increasingly tough China. Otherwise, if China continues to grow three or four times faster than the United States when we return to growth of only 2-3% after a faster surge in 2021, the United States could lose that competition as China Xi Jinping thinks so.

The programs Biden described on April 28 are big enough to get the United States out of the 2-3% rut if Republicans let them pass in Congress. In the long run, they could transform the US economy, bringing it to a new 21st century level of shared wealth and modernity. It would not only improve the lives of America’s struggling middle class, but it would give Americans renewed confidence in our democracy’s ability to withstand the challenge of Xi and other authoritarians. The question is: will the Republicans allow Biden to succeed?

The president expressed his confidence in his speech on the 28th. All Americans, Democrats and Republicans must hope he is right. Certainly, there were times in the 1950s and 1960s when people believed that the Soviet Union would overtake us. Later in the 70s and 80s, it looked like Japan would do the same. Then these challengers backed off. China in 2021 is a more formidable competitor, however, and it would be risky to assume that the United States can continue to pursue the slow growth policies on the supply side of the past decades as China fades away like the Soviets and Japan did.

Biden says the United States can only be successful in this competition with China with a better mix of government and private action. This was the view of Alexander Hamilton, the economic genius of the American founders, who wrote on the special advantage of the Americas in 1787, and later as the country’s first secretary of the treasury. Hamilton then said the United States was a dynamic trading company. with more potential than its European competitors. (Federalist 11, para. 2). The United States is still that vibrant society with essential freedoms and agricultural, industrial, scientific and human resources that China will struggle to match, but harnessing its strengths requires good policies, as Hamilton understood.

The economic transformation Biden is calling for will meet fierce opposition from the economic interests of the old line and a Republican Party that has become increasingly hostile to the type of active government that Hamilton has successfully pursued, and which all great presidents continue. A serious problem is that many Americans have been convinced by anti-government ideologues that government economic activism is negative and that low taxes on the rich are the key to growth. If this view prevails, bad things will happen. Beliefs matter, and the Republican belief that government economic activism slows growth despite centuries of evidence to the contrary is a dangerously false belief.

Look at what the central and provincial governments of China have done to promote the economic transformation of this country. Public funding channeled through government-controlled financial entities to private and public projects has pulled hundreds of millions of rural Chinese out of pre-modern employment to urban workshops, high-tech industries and human development. infrastructure. The Bidens programs would use U.S. government investments in infrastructure and people alike to attract millions of American workers from blue-collar industries who have struggled for 30-40 years to better jobs and to bring workers out of work, underemployed and low paid to more productive and better paid jobs in a fairer US economy.

Again, economic beliefs matter. The Republican belief, as John Kenneth Galbraith, a key adviser to President John F. Kennedy, said in the 1960s, is that if you give horses enough oats, some will pass (through their intestines) to sparrows. It’s the Republican economy on the supply side in one sentence: feed the horses to feed the birds. However, Republican tax cuts for rich horses have repeatedly failed to put the United States on the growth path that will be needed to compete with China, but that belief persists.

US private investment without a government boost is not going to match China’s state-backed efforts. This might have been enough when our main competitor was a Soviet economic culture shaped by Tsarist autocracy and a dominant Communist Party, but the United States now competes with a Chinese entrepreneurial culture that has succeeded in Asian countries like the ‘Indonesia and Malaysia as well as in China for centuries and which Xi will not want to neutralize in his quest for political control.

Since the 1970s, Chinese governments have created modern markets and jobs by promoting exports and vast national infrastructure programs: roads, bridges, high-speed trains, ports twice as efficient as in North America, power plants, advanced communications and education. They are also funding jobs for Chinese workers overseas through Belt and Road projects in Asia and Africa. Some of these investments in empty apartment buildings and ghost towns, for example, will never pay off. I bet, however, that the Chinese government will step in and cover these losses. Why? Because there is less pretension in China than in the United States that financial institutions authorized by governments to create credit money are really private, and not essentially one of the ways the government can create money. money and credit.

China has let its banks and financial institutions make summary loans in order to create jobs, so it is unlikely that it will let these institutions slow its economy when debts deteriorate. Creating jobs and mobilizing resources is what is important to Xi and his party, not forcing debtors to repay money the Chinese government and the US government can create with a few keystrokes on a computer.

The main thing is this. If Biden can complete most of his April 28 agendas, he can set American workers on a path to a more secure future, create millions of better jobs, restore confidence to supporters of democracy, and meet the formidable challenge. from China. This will only be possible, however, if he can persuade Republicans to allow the federal government to play a larger role than Americans are accustomed to in peacetime.

Paul A. London, Ph.D., was Senior Policy Advisor and Assistant Under Secretary of Commerce for Economics and Statistics in the 1990s, Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Federal Energy Administration and Energy Department, and Visiting Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. . Legislative Assistant to Senator Walter Mondale (D-Minn.) In the 1970s, he was a Foreign Service Officer in Paris and Vietnam and is the author of two books, including The Competition Solution: The Bipartisan Secret Behind American Prosperity (2005 ).