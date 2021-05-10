Visit of PM KSA qualified as extremely important: Mian Zahid Hussain





Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon May 10, 2021 | 3:04 p.m.

The two countries agreed to exploit the existing potential, investors from both sides will be facilitated

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – April 10, 2021) The chairman of the National Business Group of FPCCI, the chairman of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain announced on Monday the visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia was extremely important to the two sisterly nations.

The main objective of the visit was to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate increased investment and trade, and improve bilateral relations to exploit existing potential. Mian Zahid Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants cemented relations with Saudi Arabia, which hosts two million Pakistanis contributing to the development of the friendly nation and sending currency through remittances and the Roshan digital account.

Addressing the business community, the seasoned business leader said that an agreement for the establishment of the Supreme Coordinating Council to institutionalize and nurture political, security and economic cooperation is also a success.

The two sides agreed to create a more solid investment climate between the two countries to facilitate investors from both sides, as they are currently not among the top five countries trading with Pakistan.

The Saudi side also praised Pakistan’s green initiatives and hoped the two countries will learn from each other and benefit from each other’s experiences for a better future. It can be mentioned that Saudi Arabia has undergone significant labor reforms, including allowing workers to transfer their work from one employer to another and opening up opportunities for Pakistani nationals as well as companies. decided to counter the dangerous trend of phobia of Islam and decided that the OIC should be used to solve the problem of growing intolerance which is creating problems. The Saudi side praised the role of the prime minister in settling the problem. your growing tone of disrespect for Islam and Muslims, which needs to be addressed and added that Saudi Arabia is working closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan to address concerns.

