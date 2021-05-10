Reduce the mobility of the population to prevent the widespread spread of Covid-19





The Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub) assesses that there has been a significant decrease in the number of people returning home to Lebaran from May 6 to 9, 2021. The government continues to strive to reduce the mobility rate of the population in order to to maintain public safety from the Covid-19 pandemic. This was expressed by Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi during a press statement at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday, May 10, 2021, after attending a limited meeting with the President. Joko Widodo. “In air transport, there has been a decrease of up to 93 percent, if at sea, trains, about 90 percent, on land, the decrease is about 40 percent,” Budi said. Budi praised the public, TNI and Polri, as well as local governments for responding well to efforts to control an effective homecoming. “We also appreciate TNI-Polri and Pemda for doing this effort Which is good about the isolation efforts, where we visited three places yesterday, Merak, Bakauheni and Brebes, the decrease has been so significant, up to 90%, ”he said. The policy of eliminating the return to the country of Lebaran, decided some time ago by the government, aims to prevent the mobility of communities so as not to extend the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the government is still opening up access for smooth transport mobility for logistics needs to meet community needs. “For the logistics sector, it has only fallen by around 3 to 5 percent,” Budi added. Earlier, from April 22 to May 5, the Minister of Transport said there had been an increase in the number of mobility flows out of their place of origin by 20 to 30 percent. Therefore, the government has tightened the requirements for travelers by enclosing the results swab Antigen PCR and GeNose in 1 × 24 hours. “According to the follow-up that we saw in the investigation, this return to basics could still increase perhaps tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Therefore, we urge our brothers and sisters not to come home, ”he said.

