Every Pakistani pays the price of Imran Khan’s tsunami: Bilawal Bhutto





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a press conference (right). Photo: FileBilawal says all Pakistanis are paying the price for Imran Khan’s ‘tsunami’. Countries don’t run on donations alone, Bilawal says. “Get out of your Bani Gala palace,” says the PPP president.

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, blaming him for the country’s various problems.

In a statement, Bilawal held the prime minister responsible for the country’s dire economic situation, adding that “every Pakistani is paying the price for Imran Khan’s” tsunami of change “.

Speaking of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Bilawal said he was unhappy that the same prime minister, who spoke of not getting loans from other countries, carried the ‘begging bowl’ with him everywhere. in the world.

“Mr. Prime Minister, surely you have a lot of experience in fundraising. However, countries do not work only on donations,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said the prime minister borrowed money from China to repay Saudi Arabia’s $ 3 billion loan, adding that the current government’s inept economic policies have made the life of the common man. very difficult.

“If the money we receive from loans continues to be wasted on corruption, the common man will continue to bear the burden of inflation,” he said. “Imran Khan, you should get out of your palace in Bani Gala,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal said the government could not even reimburse payments for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, adding that China was reluctant to issue $ 6 billion in funds for the ML-1 project.

“The reluctance of the Chinese government [in issuing the funds] are actually an expression of their lack of confidence in the PTI government, ”he said, adding that foreign investors were afraid to invest in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan in Saudi Arabia

The criticism of the PPP president comes after the Prime Minister’s return from the visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has pledged to provide $ 500 million (Rs 75.50 billion) to Pakistan from the Saudi Development Fund for the development of infrastructure, resources in water and hydropower projects in Pakistan.

Later, in a video message, Qureshi said, “The Prime Minister’s visit is proving to be very productive and there is good news for Pakistan and the Pakistani people.”

However, he did not give details of the good news for the Pakistani people.

Qureshi had mentioned earlier that Pakistan would benefit since of the 10 million workers Saudi Arabia needs over the next 10 years, many will come from Pakistan.

“In the opinion of Mohammed Bin Salman, to achieve the goals set under the vision, they would need a massive workforce. They estimated that they would need at least 10 million workers over the next 10 years.

“Saudi Arabia has decided to allocate a large part of it to the Pakistani people. New job opportunities would be created for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, ”Qureshi said.

