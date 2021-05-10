Boris Johnson confiscated silk ties and luxury food baskets for exceeding gift limits





Boris Johnson has had expensive silk ties, bespoke china and other lavish goods confiscated by Cabinet officials for allegedly breaking bribery rules, the government has revealed. The luxury baskets of the Sultan of Brunei were among the items taken from the Prime Minister because they all exceeded the strict limits for gifts. The ministerial code, aimed at preventing individuals from exerting undue influence over our politicians, means that MPs cannot accept any gifts worth more than 140. Mr Johnson also received a leather writing folder and purse, painting and other artwork of unspecified value but will not keep them. They were taken out to be eliminated for going over limits. The latest Cabinet Office data release also revealed that Mr Johnson had held a series of meetings with the newspaper editor and the new BBC chiefs in November and December 2020. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Alastair Campbell calls on Boris Johnson to be interviewed at GMB premiere < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Sturgeon calls for mandate for independence referendum after SNP election victory < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Boris Johnson News Live: PM investigated Caribbean vacation as Starmer was stupid to try to sack Rayner The PM met the Daily mail editor Geordie Grieg, The sunpublisher Victoria Newton, The Sunday Telegraph editor Alister Heath, the The telegraph of the days Director of Content Chris Evans on Nov. 27. BBC News Director Fran Unsworth and Managing Director Tim Davie also attended the meeting. Mr Johnson also met with the editor of the Sunday Times December 3 and editor of Time five days later, before holding a meeting with the editor of the Daily Express and Financial Times December 17, shortly before the announcement of the winter lockdown. The Cabinet Office transparency data also shows Mr Johnson claimed 2,320 travel expenses to get to Brussels on December 9 last year, as part of his attempt to help secure a Brexit trade deal. It emerged Mr Johnson was under investigation for a possible violation of House of Commons rules during a 15,000 Caribbean Christmas vacation with his fiancee Carrie Symonds. Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson outside the polling station (PENNSYLVANIA) Mr Johnson is on a list of MPs under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, which was kept under wraps during the May election campaign, but has now been revealed by Independent Commissioner Kathryn Stone. Ms Stones’ list reveals that she is investigating who funded Mr Johnsons luxury Caribbean vacation on Mustique Island for Christmas 2019. The independent contacted Downing Street for more information on Prime Ministers’ meetings with newspaper editors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos