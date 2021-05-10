Jokowi’s ambition to attract IDR 1,200 trillion in investment by 2022, right?





Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia pays special attention to economic development at Lebak Regency, Banten. As in Batang Regency, in central Java, with the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT), Bahlil felt that Lebak Regency also had the same potential. There is an area of ​​3000 ha in the industrial area of ​​Cileles which is clean and clear so that it is ready to be developed to attract investors. The location is located 300 meters from the planned tollbooth (GT) of the Cileles toll road and 6 kilometers from the Bojong GT project, on the Serang-Panimbang toll road. “The construction of the Serang-Panimbang toll road can open up new economic zones. There are industrial zones here that will increase economic activity in the Lebak region, create jobs and empower local economic actors,” a- he said Monday in a written statement (10/5/2021). Bahlil said that the Ministry of Investment / BKPM not only has an obligation to facilitate investors doing business in Indonesia, but also to encourage infrastructure and facilities to support investment. He said the number of industrial zones in Indonesia will increase options for investors and increase Indonesia’s competitiveness against other countries. “We will make a master plan for the development of an integrated industrial zone in Lebak, which will be promoted like KIT Batang. Access near Bojong tollgate (Serang-Panimbang phase 2) will be completed in 2023,” Bahlil said. . In developing the Lebak area, Bahlil tried to cite the opportunity to develop a fishing pilot project, especially catfish using technology “The concept will provide the surrounding community with a central plasma system. The available land is 13 ha,” he said. Based on the records of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, Banten is at the fourth position of the largest investment destination in the first quarter of 2021 with an investment value of 14.8 trillion rupees. This value includes a domestic investment (PMDN) of IDR 7.0 trillion and a foreign investment (PMA) of IDR 7.8 trillion. Throughout the first quarter of 2016 to 2021, the investment made in Lebak Regency amounted to IDR 7.5 trillion. This value is in position 7 out of 8 districts / towns in the province of Banten. The top three investments made in Banten are in Tangerang Regency (Rp. 87.27 billion), Cilegon City (Rp. 84.33 billion) and Serang Regency (Rp. 37.99).

