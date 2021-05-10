Tourism in Turkey faces prospect of another troubled year by Covid





A recent drop in coronavirus cases may not be enough to lure tourists to Turkey’s shores, clouding the outlook for the country’s current account balance and the battered lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a partial lockdown last month through May 17 in an attempt to save the tourist season and the influx of hard currency it brings. While new daily cases are down about 75% from a mid-April high of around 15,000, the drop may have come too late with Russia suspending flights to Turkey until June. and the UK adding the country to its travel red list. “Europe is closed, Russia is closed. Where will all these tourists come from? asked Serdar Karcilioglu, head of an association of hotel managers in the resort town of Bodrum. “If the government does not provide financial support to the industry, tourist facilities will be taken over by creditors.” Daily cases of coronavirus New Covid-19 cases drop sharply after lockdown measures Source: Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey

The government is targeting 30 million tourists this year, nearly double the 2020 figure. It is targeting a turnover of $ 23 billion, after tourism revenues fell 65% last year to 12, $ 1 billion as global travel came to a halt. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, 52 million tourists visited, generating around $ 35 billion in hard currency. The drop in tourism crushed Turkey’s current account, whose 12-month sliding deficit reached $ 37.8 billion in February, from a surplus of $ 3.76 billion a year earlier. The central bank will release data for March on Tuesday. ‘Just value’ The Institute of International Finance raised its “fair value” to the lira to 9.5 per dollar last week from a previous estimate of 7.5, citing a larger than expected widening of the current account deficit. High gold imports and lower tourism incomes mean the deficit could reach 4% of gross domestic product this year, IIR economists including Robin Brooks and Ugras Ulku said in a May 6 note. “Earlier this year, we were wondering if tourism could start in May. Now we are talking about July, ”said Ahmet Arslan, tourism coordinator at Aktarli Group, which operates hotels. Domestic tourism may not be able to save the industry, as many Turks “lost their jobs, had to exploit their savings or they just wouldn’t want to spend the money,” Arslan said. – With the help of Cagan Koc and Inci Ozbek Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

