Saturday Night Live is at a post-Trump crossroads





What is that? Do people really watch this show, or?

The line came from Kate McKinnon as Frances McDormand, the usually unadorned Oscar winner during an appearance on a fictional Icelandic talk show. But it also sums up the feelings of many viewers, some of whom have listened to Saturday Night Live for the first and perhaps the only time to experience the comedic styles of host Elon Musk. (International viewers were aided in their efforts by a live stream on YouTube, the first in the shows’ 45-year history.) They found an episode that was predictably awkward and often bad, if not exceptionally, even. if you wouldn’t know if you weren’t used to watching live sketch comedy week after week.

The truth is, SNL’s design is deeply flawed. When a TV show takes it upon itself to develop 90 minutes of new material over six days, then play it live while incorporating a new cast member, it’s a miracle when something good comes up. comes out, not to mention an entire episode. But as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, one of the richest men in the world, and a comedy-obsessed non-comedian (just look at his Twitter), Musk has drawn a much larger audience than the masochists. who look in the faint hopes of catching a Papyrus or Diner Lobster in real time. This meant that newbies could see for themselves what had long been evident to regular viewers: SNL is at a crossroads and doesn’t know where to go.

By handing a platform to an attention-seeking mogul, SNL got widespread comparisons to the infamous fall 2015 episode, headlined by Donald Trump. It’s an easy analogy that sidesteps the long history of controversial stunt shows, from Paris Hilton to George Steinbrenner to Andrew Dice Clay. But it also touches on a central irony of Musks’ concert, at least at first glance. SNL spent the five years after Trump’s concert atoning for his sins with serious musical numbers and political sketches filled with celebrity appearances, directed by Alec Baldwin as Trump himself. As a mea culpa, the political material was always dishonest, given the disastrous gadget that started it all. As a scoring engine and Emmy magnet, however, they were incredibly effective. Robert De Niro earned his nomination as a guest actor for a glorified cameo!

The cast of Musks may look like Lorne Michaels memorizing the lessons of the Trump era. In truth, it’s just the show that falls back on what it knows best in a time of uncertainty. Trump’s loss of re-election led to a collapse in ratings for cable media that once thrived in chaos, and although SNL remains the top-rated TV or cable comedy among the all-important 18-49 demo, it nevertheless slipped from its beginnings. -season, pre-election heights. The Trumps episode may have been widely reprimanded at the time, but it also won over a lot of people. And while Musk is vilified by some critics for fighting unions, denial of COVID-19, deceptive investors, plagiarism of memes, baseless accusation of a man of pedophilia and stupid tunnels, among other sins, are not at all close to the level of public disdain. For SNL, there are a lot of advantages and relatively few disadvantages to reviewing the waterfall accommodation property.

While the raw audience is barely on a deadly spiral, the slowdown also came with a creative sense of purposelessness. Without Trump and #resistance humor as a driving force, SNL has made a welcome return to less literal premises and more opportunities for young cast members, both sidelined under the Trump administration in favor. famous intruders playing the news. Say whatever you want about Snatched! Vaxed! Or waxed! or Chloe Fineman as Britney Spears hosting a talk show, but those are, at the very least, comedic concepts, which is more than you could say for Matt Damons Brett Kavanaugh screaming his way through a remake blow for blow of the confirmation of the judges hearing. In the most revealing reversal of all, the series doesn’t even have a cast member assigned to Jim Carrey’s Biden revival. SNL is trying things again, which is good. But he hasn’t found anything as reliable as the Trump show. It takes patience, and entertainment is generally not a very patient industry.

Which brings us to Musk, who started off strong by mistakenly claiming that he was the first person with Aspergers to host the show. (Former cast member Dan Aykroyd, one of the original Not Ready for Prime Time players, has spoken openly about his experience on the autism spectrum.) I don’t always have a lot of intonation or tone. variation in my way of speaking, Musk admitted earlier in his monologue, which Im said makes a great comedy. Sure enough, Musk turned out to be far from natural on camera, with stiff delivery and restless body language that left him largely unable to stick a punchline. Musk has a long-standing obsession with comedy, whether it’s poaching Onion staff for a multi-million dollar project he later gave up or promoting even assets like GameStop or Dogecoin, that he inadvertently sank while chatting on the air. But as Musk just showed everyone, money and passion don’t replace raw talent.

Not that the poor performance was Musks alone. Half-assed pitches like Woke James Bond might have been ridiculed when the executive posted them on Twitter, but Gen Z Hospital had a thin pastiche of TikTok slang like bestie and that’s the ___ for me was hardly better. Murdur Durdur, an Easttown mare parody and blatant rural juror scam, and Ego Nwodims defeated Disney’s mother. Musk didn’t sink SNL so much that he failed to inspire it beyond a typically patchy and haphazard outing. SpaceX fans stopping for a hero cult are unlikely to have been converted into diehards.

As the Musk episode had its host-specific flaws, it uncritically energized Musks’ image as a visionary genius. (Dodgers fans, still without their promised shuttle, would dispute that reputation.) Some of the cast may have signaled their displeasure obliquely in the weeks leading up to the series, but the jokes and the sketches themselves barely questioned the idea that Musk is anything more than a very capable businessman. Aside from a single weekend update joke about the rocket crash, the series has otherwise portrayed Musk as an outlaw ahead of his time, a confident space commander, and a kid. prodigy who designed his own video game at the age of 12. To the extent that SNL subverted Musk by demonstrating his ineptitude for the comedic arts, it was entirely accidental.

But for all their parallels as SNL figureheads, Elon Musk is not Donald Trump. He is not running for Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces; He’s not even a particularly blatant plutocrat, just an obnoxious plutocrat with a stan army to match. Getting angry with his stint on SNL therefore feels like a waste of energy, as does claiming that the episode itself was some sort of creative nadir. Frankly, SNL has bigger issues than a car salesman who knows about memes. Next week, Musk will be gone, replaced by the much less controversial Keegan-Michael Key. But the problem to which it has always been only a temporary solution remains. SNL does not yet know what it is after Trump. Well, you have to wait a little longer to find out.

