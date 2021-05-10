Bill Barr nearly quit after Trump sought to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray





Former Attorney General Bill Barr nearly stepped down when Donald Trump sought to fire another FBI director in four years, Business Insider reported on Sunday.

FBI directors are appointed for 10-year terms by the president, but when Trump took office he asked then-FBI director James Comey his “loyalty,” according to Comey’s account. When Comey refused to pledge allegiance to Trump, he was kicked out and replaced by Christopher Wray. But Trump came close to expelling Wray in the spring of 2020 – barely three years into his tenure.

“Opened in the Roosevelt Hall, Barr met Johnny McEntee, the former college quarterback who had become one of Trump’s main aides,” the story said. “McEntee introduced Barr to Bill Evanina, a senior administration counterintelligence official who had previously worked for the FBI.”

Barr asked what the purpose of the meeting was, but was then told that Evanina could be Wray’s replacement if Trump decides to fire him.

“Barr turned on his heel and left the room,” the report said. “The episode, which has not been reported previously and which was described to Insider by a person knowledgeable about the matter, was seen in some corners of the Trump administration as the nearest Wray had just been returned. “

The plot also involved the firing of FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. That’s when Barr threatened to resign, the source briefed on the meetings said.

Wray, a candidate for Trump, still heads an FBI that focuses on white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos