Republican grip tightens as party tackles big election lie | Republicans





Ron DeSantis was elated. I think the way Florida did it inspires confidence; I think this is how elections should be organized, the state governor told reporters last November. Rather than being at the center of a Bush vs. Gore in 2020, we were now seen as the state that did it right.

This boasting of an election held just six months ago makes DeSantiss actions this week all the more curious. The governor suddenly found it necessary to impose sweeping reforms that limit postal voting and ballot boxes and signed the new law live on the Fox News network on Thursday without any other authorized media.

It was perhaps the most brazen example to date of a new assault on American democracy conceived and led by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, electrified by the big lie, the false claim of a stolen election in 2020.

Far from losing influence over the party, critics say, Trump has actually burrowed deep into his DNA, so that the two are now almost inseparable. And far from treating the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol as a spell-breaking catharsis, Republican-controlled state legislatures are using his bogus allegation of electoral fraud to justify a series of undemocratic measures across the country. ‘America.

The Texas House of Representatives on Friday backed a bill to ban election officials from sending voters unsolicited postal ballot requests, while giving party-affiliated poll observers better access to polling sites. vote. Restrictions on voting rights have also been signed into law in Georgia and Iowa with similar measures underway in Ohio and Michigan. Activists warn people of color will be disproportionately prevented or discouraged from voting.

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, which campaigns for expanded voter access, told The Associated Press: We are seeing the strong effect of President Trump’s big lie. We see the Republican Party doing everything they can to support him and his lies. We see them take this opportunity to create deliberate barriers to black and brown voters voting. Its anti-American.

Hopes that Trump would quietly dissipate in retirement and golfing at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida was shattered last week. Having remained relatively marginal during Joe Bidens’ first hundred days, which restored some sort of calm to Washington, the former president launched a new webpage and published several tirades rekindling his absurd claim that he was the true winner of the election of 2020.

He notably challenged Democrats and the media to use the tag of the big lie as a shortcut for his false allegations of electoral fraud, saying: They are right in that the 2020 presidential election was a big lie, but no the way they see fit. Its own definition, he said, is the stolen election itself, the greatest fraud in our country’s history !, even bigger than the investigation into Russia and its two indictments.

Trumps, a quintessentially judo movement, turning the weight of its opponents against them, recalled how it appropriated the phrase fake news, once used to describe misinformation spread on the web, and campaigned against it to attack media.

The 45th president has also used his playbook to sow doubt and mistrust by pushing his supporters to legally meaninglessly investigate an election he lost by 7 million votes six months ago. Arizona’s Republican-controlled Senate, for example, ordered a private 2.1 million vote recount in Maricopa County, hiring a Florida-based contractor called Cyber ​​Ninjas.

The Justice Department has expressed concerns about the safety of the ballot papers and the potential intimidation of voters stemming from the extraordinary audit. Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs warned in a letter that parts of the recount appear better suited for chasing conspiracy theories, including one that thousands of fraudulent ballots were flown in from there ‘Asia using paper with bamboo fibers.

But the former commander-in-chief is extremely serious about it. Maggie Haberman, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, tweeted: Trump is obsessed with Arizona’s controversial audit and has told people he thinks it could void the election. In fact, the audit cannot change the outcome of the election because the results were certified months ago in the state and in Congress.

In another statement this week, Trump recycled his false claims of late-night ballot dumps in Michigan and Wisconsin and demanded a review. Perhaps more bizarrely, he also praised Windham, a town of 14,000 in New Hampshire, where it turned out there had been an undercount of Republican votes in the Legislature election of the state.

It would be easy for skeptics to dismiss Trump, 74, as a devilish loser in a vacuum. But according to a CNN poll, 70% of Republicans believe that Biden did not win enough legitimate votes to be president. Of the 30 Republican-controlled state houses in the party leadership on Capitol Hill, Trumps’ power and influence now seems absolute, and loyalty to the Big Lie is the ultimate test of devotion.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz proudly tweeted this week a photo of himself having dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, assuring fans he’s in a good mood! Dissenters, on the other hand, face hostility and political exile. Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote twice to impeach Trump, was loudly booed and called a traitor at a Utah Republican Party convention.

Liz Cheney, party number three in the House of Representatives, is expected to be ousted this week after urging her colleagues to give up the cult of personality. Photograph: Melina Mara / EPA

Liz Cheney, party number three in the House of Representatives, is expected to be ousted this week after urging her colleagues to give up the cult of personality. Senator Lindsey Graham countered that Republicans can’t move forward without Trump, telling Fox News: I’ve always loved Liz Cheney, but she decided the Republican Party couldn’t grow up with President Trump. I decided we couldn’t grow up without him.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot that left five dead, but his biggest offense seems to be speaking out against the big lie for poisoning our democratic system and his call for real conservatives to respect the state. law. This amounts to heresy in the Republican Party of 2021.

Kurt Bardella, former spokesperson and senior advisor to the House Oversight Committee, said: What we were seeing was that the new, truly ideological core of the Republican Party is loyalty to this lie that has fueled a attempted insurrection on January 6. even bigger than Trump at this point because he’s really rooted in truth versus lying and that says a lot that the only transgression Liz Cheney is guilty of is telling the truth about the results of a free election and fair.

When that is a reason to purge someone from your leadership ranks, what it means about your party is that you are codifying your status as an undemocratic force in America. The things happening here are so drastic that if they were to happen anywhere else in the world, we would call it a shift towards extremism, a shift toward the ingredients that lead to terrorism.

Cheney’s impending demise suggests that Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, and other senior Republicans have concluded that getting rid of their fate with Trump is key to winning the year’s midterm election next, who often depend on the party’s most committed supporters.

There was evidence of this in Texas last weekend when Susan Wright, the widow of the first congressman to die after contracting Covid-19, qualified for a runoff in the House for her seat. husband died with support from Trumps, as an avowed anti-Trump candidate crashed and burned.

Now that her return to the limelight is gaining momentum, the reality TV star-turned-politician is poised to endorse more early U.S. candidates committed to electoral integrity and return to campaign rallies. He would also consider another White House candidacy in 2024, another stress test of the perilously fragile democracy of the Americas.

Tara Setmayer, political analyst and former Republican communications director at Capitol Hill, said: They have learned no lessons and it is clear that the Republican Party can no longer be seen as a party that supports our American democracy. It is no longer a party that values ​​our constitutional institutions because everything Donald Trump stands for and what he keeps spitting out implying that there was a massive fraudulent election that delegitimized Joe Biden is so antithetical to everything that the Republican Party claims to defend.

