Beijing Smoggy Pollution Risk Rise 2022 Winter Olympics

When Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, China was determined to welcome visitors from all over the world with blue skies and fresh air. Authorities have closed or reduced production at nearly all factories in and around the capital. The government launched measures to halve road congestion which are still in place today.

Operation “Olympic Blue” worked. The city renowned for its smog was transformed for an entire month. More than a decade later, China has yet to pull off the feat when it hosts the Winter Games next year. This time could be more difficult.

Since coming to power in 2013, President Xi Jinping has made cleaning up the environment a priority. Blue Sky Action Plan, which sets air quality targets for each district in Beijing, and implements measures to reduce pollution. At the end of last year, the coal stoves 25 million households had been replaced by gas or electricity. Tens of thousands of factories have been fined for exceeding their emission limits since a government crackdown from 2017. The share of heavily polluted days across the country in 2020 was half that of 2015, down in key regions including Beijing.

The Chinese government pledged in March to “essentially eliminate” heavy pollution days by 2025, although progress remains uneven. A report This month, the Clean Air and Energy Research Center (CREA) showed that more than 80 cities experienced five or more such days in 2020, despite pandemic lockdowns. Beijing is also behind on its air quality targets. In the first quarter of this year, the average concentration of deadly PM2.5 particles was 21% higher compared to the same period in 2019, according to CREA.

China’s post-pandemic recovery is behind the increase in emissions. Production of steel, cement and thermal power outpaced growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, CREA research shows, as the world’s second-largest economy makes up for lost time. Earlier this year, the Department of the Environment find steel mills near Beijing that had been asked to shut down to reduce pollution were operating illegally and had falsified production records.

There are two ways China can cut pollution during the Olympics, said Lauri Myllyvirta, analyst at CREA. The government could either continuously reduce emissions throughout the year, or shut down factories and limit traffic during the Olympics as it did before. The latter solution may seem easier in the short term, but sustainable progress requires “an abandonment of coal and oil, as well as a reduced dependence on the more polluting heavy industries, such as the coal-based steel industry,” he said. he declared.

The costs of suddenly shutting down industrial activity in 2008 may be too enormous to repeat. The short notice caused significant damage to the economy, according to Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. China “faces a lot of pressure to keep the air in good condition for the duration of the matches,” Ma said. “If progressive measures to reduce emissions and control air pollution are not put in place. work, China will have to do the same thing it did last time, which nobody wants to see. “

Hosting the games during the colder months rather than summer also means dealing with harsher weather conditions and higher emissions from heating homes and offices.

And there is a new uncertainty: dust storms. Beijing last week fought its fourth major sandstorm since March as high winds blew dust from desert areas to the north. Government officials and meteorologists attributed overgrazing and mining events in Mongolia, as well as more extreme weather conditions this spring, including less rain and snow, frequently alternating hot and cold waves and high winds.

“If the sandstorms are this bad next year, there is nothing people can do to improve the situation immediately,” Ma said. “It is important to protect the environment and the fragile ecosystem of the Mongolian Plain, but the good effects will take time. ”