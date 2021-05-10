Boris Johnson faces investigation into Mustique’s New Years getaway





Boris Johnson is still under investigation by the Commons watchdog over his controversial New Years break at Mustique 16 months ago, it has been revealed. Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone has confirmed for the first time that she is asking whether the Prime Minister correctly declared the £ 15,000 stay at the luxury Caribbean hideaway. Mr Johnson appears on a list of nine MPs currently under investigation by the commissioner released under the new House of Commons rules. Only one investigation predates that of the Prime Minister. Previously, the Commissioner was not authorized to say whether she was investigating a complaint against a Member of Parliament. In the Membership Record of Interest, Mr Johnson declared the stay with his fiancee Carrie Symonds as a “benefit in kind” from Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross, who owns a villa on the island. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Frank Augstein / PA) The disclosure that the Commissioner’s investigation is still ongoing comes as the Prime Minister continues to question how the renovation of his Downing Street apartment was paid for. Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner said: “The public has a right to know who paid for Boris Johnson’s luxury vacation in the Caribbean and the renovation of his apartment. “Most importantly, we need to know what these donors have been promised or expected in return for their generosity. “As we have seen over the past year, Conservative donors have achieved a very high return on investment in the form of government contracts. “Boris Johnson must stop using the Prime Minister’s Office as an opportunity to fund his lavish lifestyle and enrich his companions.” A spokesperson for Mr Ross said in a statement: “Mr. Ross facilitated Mr Johnson’s accommodation on Mustique worth £ 15,000. “So this is a benefit in kind from Mr Ross to Mr Johnson, and Mr Johnson’s statement in the House of Commons is correct.”







