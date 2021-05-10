Imran Khan urges world to protect Palestinian rights





Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday urged the international community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians following Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“Strongly condemn the attack by Israeli forces, especially during Ramadan against Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all human standards and international law (s) ). We reiterate our support for the Palestinian people, ”Imran Khan tweeted.

Strongly condemn the attack by Israeli forces, especially during Ramazan, against Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, in violation of all human standards and international law. We reiterate our support for the Palestinians. The international community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2021

“[The] The international community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights, ”said Khan, currently on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to play a role in ending Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Welcoming the convening of an emergency Arab League meeting to discuss the situation, Qureshi called on the EU and human rights groups to take notice of the human rights violation. man and international law by Tel Aviv.

Rejecting Israel’s decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, he said there was no legal or moral reason for the illegitimate act.

Reiterating Islamabad’s long standing position on the Palestinian issue, he said his country would continue to support the Palestinians in their struggle.

In recent days, Palestinians in Jerusalem have demonstrated in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Earlier this year, the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved the decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes for the benefit of Israeli settlers.

Clashes erupt on the Temple Mount, Palestinians throwing stones, police deploying tear gas. Long day ahead. – Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 10, 2021

On Friday evening, Israeli police attempted to disperse worshipers inside the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women have also been targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Ten more people were injured Sunday after Israeli police intervened with plastic bullets and sound bombs after dawn prayers at the mosque.

According to an Anadolu Agency photojournalist at the scene, Israeli police, who were waiting outside the two gates, fired plastic bullets and sound bombs at the congregation leaving the compound. Palestinian youth responded by throwing stones and bottles at the police.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Anadolu with additional contribution from GVS News Desk

