Pakistan Consul General in Dubai to host open day today – News





Pakistani missions will remain closed for 5 days for Eid Al Fitr from tomorrow.

Ahmed Amjad Ali, the consul general at the Pakistan consulate in Dubai, will hold an open house on Monday May 10 to listen to complaints and suggestions from community members in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The open house will be held digitally due to the widespread Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistani nationals living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates who wish to participate in the open house can join the meeting at 2 p.m. UAE time on Monday. The link for the virtual meeting is available on the Consulate’s Twitter account.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, HE Ahmed Amjad Ali, will hold an E-Khuli Kachehri to listen to complaints and suggestions from the Pakistani community residing in Dubai and the northern Emirates. The details of E-Khuli Kachehri membership are as follows:

1/2

– Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai (@PakinDubai_) May 10, 2021

Subject: E-Khuli Kachehri Time: May 10, 2021 2:00 p.m. Dubai Join

Zoom meetinghttps: //t.co/jlcxJt6utC

Meeting ID: 763 5030 7700 Access Code: 8dn0La

2/2

– Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai (@PakinDubai_) May 10, 2021

Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, organized a similar two-hour E-Khuli Kachehri (open house) Thursday for two hours to listen to the grievances of the diaspora.

These open days are being held in the UAE and other countries by the country’s missions abroad after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to look into diaspora issues.

Pakistani missions in the UAE will remain closed for five days for Eid-Al-Fitr, starting Tuesday, May 11.

The Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi will remain closed from Tuesday to Saturday May 11-15, on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr. The embassy will reopen on Sunday, May 16, she said in a statement on her social media account.

Likewise, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai will also remain closed on these dates. The Consulate General will also reopen on May 16. However, emergencies will be handled during the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday, the statement added.

The Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will remain closed from Tuesday May 11, 2021 to Saturday May 15, 2021 on the occasion of “Eid-al-Fitr”.

The Consulate General will reopen its doors on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

However, emergency / dead body cases will be handled 24/7.

– Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai (@PakinDubai_) May 10, 2021

Pakistani mission vacations comply with UAE government directive.

[email protected]

