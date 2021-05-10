Politics
Calls mount for a nationwide lockdown in India as new COVID-19 cases and deaths remain near record levels
Calls are mounting for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths reach record levels, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Key points:
- Drop in cases follows monthly low of 1.47 million tests
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces growing demands to lock down the country
- Eli Lily signed license agreement for arthritis drug to be manufactured in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients
The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry on Monday were a little behind recent highs, bringing India’s total to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths.
Many hospitals are struggling with acute shortages of oxygen and beds, while mortuaries and crematoriums are overflowing.
Experts said the actual infection and death figures in India could be much higher than what has been reported.
Sunday’s 1.47 million tests for COVID-19 were the lowest this month, according to data from the state-run Indian Medical Research Council. The figure is compared to a daily average of 1.7 million for the first eight days of May.
Many states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month, while others have imposed traffic restrictions and closed cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls.
But pressure is mounting on Mr Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown, as he did during the first wave of infections last year.
He is fighting against criticism for allowing huge rallies at a religious holiday and for hosting large campaign rallies in the past two months even as cases have risen.
“A governance failure of epic and historic proportions,” Vipin Narang, professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said on Twitter.
Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition party in Congress, accused the government of abdicating responsibility by leaving vaccinations to the states, the ANI news agency said on Twitter.
Delhi’s health minister said the city was running out of vaccines, with just a three to four day supply of AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and under the Covishield brand, the chain reported. NDTV information.
As of Sunday, the world’s largest vaccine-producing country had fully immunized just over 34.3 million, or just 2.5 percent, of its estimated 1.35 billion population, according to government data.
Indian Medical Association, Anthony Fauci calls for lockdown
On Sunday, Anthony Fauci, a senior White House coronavirus adviser, said he had informed Indian authorities that they must shut down.
“You have to shut down,” Dr. Fauci said on ABC America’s This Weektelevision program.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also called for a “comprehensive, well-planned and pre-announced” lockdown.
New Delhi, the capital, entered a fourth week of lockdown with tougher brakes such as the shutdown of the commuter rail network, as residents scrambled to find hospital beds and scarce oxygen supplies.
“Now is not the time to be indulgent,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
“This phase is so difficult, this wave is so dangerous, so many people are dying, the priority at this time is to save lives,” he said in a televised speech.
Late Sunday, the northern state of Uttarakhand said it would impose a curfew from Tuesday to May 18, just days after mass religious rallies held in the state became spreading events virus.
Stores selling essential groceries will remain open for a few hours in the morning, while shopping malls, gyms, theaters, bars and liquor stores are among the businesses that will be closed, the government said.
Measures announced by India’s central bank last week to provide relief to lenders and borrowers during the devastating new wave of infections will only delay stress on financial institutions, Fitch Ratings said.
Fitch said the disruptions could persist longer and spread further than his baseline scenario, especially in the event of a more regional or national lockdown, adding that a drop in activity from April to May would delay the recovery.
Organizers of the popular and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament have admitted the remaining matches are expected to be played overseas after suspending the virus contest this month.
Global support, in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment, has poured in.
On Monday, US company Eli Lilly and Co said it has signed licensing agreements with Indian drug makers, such as Cipla Ltd, Lupine and Sun Pharma, to manufacture and sell its arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of patients. with COVID-19.
The Indian drug regulator has approved the drug for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir for hospitalized adults requiring oxygen.
Reuters
