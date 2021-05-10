Jokowi condemns Israel’s attitude to killing of Palestinians in Jerusalem





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of the Republic of Indonesia,Joko Widodo, condemn the act of forced eviction of residentsPalestine of Sheikh Jarrah, east of Jerusalem, by Israel, Monday (10/5). Jokowi forwarded it through his Twitter account. He also said that the use of violence against Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be tolerated. “Indonesia condemns these actions and urges the UN Security Council to take action against the repeated violations committed by Israel,” Jokowi said. Indonesia, he continued, will continue to side with the Palestinian people. A number of state leaders and parties to the international community have also condemned Israel’s actions against the Palestinians. For example Jordan, they called Israel’s actions barbaric attacks. Likewise, the US State Department is concerned about what happened to the Palestinians. United Nations (UN) President Antonio Guterres called on Israel to exercise restraint and respect freedom of assembly. This was conveyed by United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in his official statement to. “The secretary general has expressed his deep concern over the continuing violence in East Jerusalem, as well as the possible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes,” Dujarric said, quoting Reuters. We know that land disputes began before the formation of the State of Israel. At that time, a small group of the Jewish community lived in Sheikh Jarrah. Then in 1967, Israel annexed the region of East Jerusalem and annexed it. In early 2021, a Jerusalem district court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers claiming land from Sheikh Jarrah. In his lawsuit, the Jewish settlers claim that their family lost the land during the war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948. Last week, an Israeli court said it would hear an appeal from Palestinian families over the evictions in East Jerusalem. However, the trial has been postponed. A pro-settlement organization, Nahalat Shimon used a 1970 law to declare that current Palestinian landowners should be evicted and hand over their property to Israeli Jews. Palestinians say Israel’s restitution law is unfair because it lacks the legal means to recover property they lost to Israeli families in the late 1940s. The potential for evictions is known to have sparked protests by Palestinians that recently led to bloody clashes with Israeli police inside the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. [Gambas:Video CNN] (isa / ayp)



