East Jerusalem activist greets Turkish president and audience

A Palestinian activist addressed her compliments to Turkey and its president as protests continued Monday against the eviction of families from their homes by Israeli occupation forces.

“From the heart of Sheikh Jarrah, we greet our audience in Turkey. Millions of greetings to [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, ”activist Fatima Es-Sus Umm Eymen told Anadolu news agency, visiting the agency’s team of journalists during a protest.

She called on the Turkish president to “restore the freedom of Palestine”.

Erdogan said on Saturday evening that “the cruel Israel, the terrorist state of Israel, has violently and immorally attacked the Muslims of Jerusalem, who dream only of protecting all the things they deem sacred, the homes they have inherited. [from their families] for thousands of years, their lands. “

– Recent developments in East Jerusalem

In recent days, Palestinians in Jerusalem have demonstrated in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid attacks by Israeli police.

The crisis stems from a ruling by Israel’s Central Court in East Jerusalem, which approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood for the benefit of Israeli settlers earlier this year.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday evening using stun grenades and tear gas. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the attacks, which were condemned around the world.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara