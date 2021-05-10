Politics
East Jerusalem activist greets Turkish president and audience
A Palestinian activist addressed her compliments to Turkey and its president as protests continued Monday against the eviction of families from their homes by Israeli occupation forces.
“From the heart of Sheikh Jarrah, we greet our audience in Turkey. Millions of greetings to [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, ”activist Fatima Es-Sus Umm Eymen told Anadolu news agency, visiting the agency’s team of journalists during a protest.
She called on the Turkish president to “restore the freedom of Palestine”.
Erdogan said on Saturday evening that “the cruel Israel, the terrorist state of Israel, has violently and immorally attacked the Muslims of Jerusalem, who dream only of protecting all the things they deem sacred, the homes they have inherited. [from their families] for thousands of years, their lands. “
– Recent developments in East Jerusalem
In recent days, Palestinians in Jerusalem have demonstrated in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid attacks by Israeli police.
The crisis stems from a ruling by Israel’s Central Court in East Jerusalem, which approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood for the benefit of Israeli settlers earlier this year.
Israeli police attempted to disperse worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday evening using stun grenades and tear gas. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the attacks, which were condemned around the world.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.
* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]