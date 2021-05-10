A series of good homework for Bahli from mayors across Indonesia





Jakarta – The Association of Municipal Governments of All Indonesia (Apeksi) offered a number of assignments to the new Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to the head of Bima Apeksi, Arya Sugiarto, it is not easy to achieve the economic growth target that Jokowi wants to achieve this year. Indeed, the main success of positive economic growth depends on the implementation of the omnibus law on the job creation law. At the same time, the implementation of this regulation up to regional level is not an easy task either and can be achieved quickly. “Now when the president issues a target of positive economic growth, we are even more concerned because in the beginning job creation was designed for the economy and investment. Once it is again targeted for the economic recovery, which is particularly positive, is growing heavier, ”Bima said. under discussion., Monday (10/5/2021). Bima explained that the presence of the omnibus law which also produced 47 in the form of government regulations (PP) is difficult to integrate quickly at the local government level. Because it must first be accelerated at the level of the ministerial regulation (Permen). When the candy would be slow, it would have an impact on its implementation in the regions. “Now the problem is that the minister, the friends of the region, the mayor, the regional chief saw that when this Permen was a little slow, there was not a lot going on, so much was not happening. could not move, ”he said. Bima gave an example of the implementation of the omnibus law to the investment service and one-stop shops (DPMPTSP) in the regions. Local governments need clarity regarding their technical rules to be standardized with government regulation number 21 of 2021 concerning land use planning. However, these regulations still conflict with regulations at ministerial level. It certainly created confusion in the regions. “For example, we asked the DPMPTSP to standardize the uniformity of the structure in the PP 21 but now it is not clear, besides that there is a circular from the Ministry of National Development Planning on non functional so that the structure those are removed., now we see on the ground that it is difficult, ”he said. Continue to the next page. Also watch the video: Be the Minister of Investment, Bahlil: We Marry Big Entrepreneurs-SME [Gambas:Video 20detik]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos