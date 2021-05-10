Duterte says he called Xi for help with the vaccines; The Chinese leader made no request

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help him secure COVID-19 shots, and the latter has not demanded that Manila drop its maritime dispute with Beijing.
Duterte said he spoke with Xi when the Philippines had yet to receive a vaccine.
“Sabi ko, ‘Mr. Mr President, I would like to ask for your help. So far, the Philippines really doesn’t know how to get the vaccines, ”Duterte said in a recorded speech.
He said, ‘It’s okay, we’ll help you. “It’s just … I didn’t tell you to forget your Scarborough Shoal.
(I said, Mr. President, I would like to ask for your help. So far the Philippines really don’t know how to get the vaccines. He said: It’s okay, we’ll help you. That’s all. He didn’t mean forget Scarborough.)
Scarborough Shoal is located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines and has long been a traditional fishing spot for Filipino fishermen. But after a standoff with the Philippine Navy in 2012, China took control of the bench, prompting the previous administration of Benigno Aquino III to file an arbitration complaint.
Shortly after Duterte took office in 2016, a United Nations-backed tribunal rejected Beijing’s claims to about 90% of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller sea. from the western Philippines.
Duterte refused to pressure Beijing to obey the ruling because it courted investments and loans from the economic superpower.
Chinese-made injections make up the bulk of the coronavirus vaccine supply in the Philippines. Last week, Duterte took a photo of COVID-19 from Chinese state-owned Sinopharm.
“It is never, ever wrong to say that I owe you a debt of gratitude. Totoo eh. We gave, we received, we used, ”said Duterte.
“But that doesn’t mean I’ll accept the vaccine, so I’ll say I’ll forget your request in the West Philippine Sea… it’s never like that.” The world never works like that.
(That’s right. They sent it to us, we accepted it, we used it. But that doesn’t mean I’ll accept the vaccines, then I’ll say I’ll forget the sea of Western Philippines.)
He said there would be “no compromise” in the issue.
“China knows it. Even if we flood the vaccine here, I will continue to use it, but I will say that it is not your compensation. It’s different. It is the Philippine national interest. ”
(China knows that. Even though we’re inundated here with vaccines, I’ll continue to use them, but I’ll say it’s not a payment. It’s separate.)
Marine sputum from China and Beijing erupted again in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
China has refused repeated calls from the Philippines to withdraw the boats, and tensions have escalated as Manila steps up maritime patrols in the region.
