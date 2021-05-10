Overthrowing Donald Trump, US Restores Transgender Health Protection





The United States will protect gay and transgender people from gender discrimination in health care, the Joe Biden administration announced on Monday, reversing a Donald Trump-era policy that sought to narrow the scope of legal rights in situations sensitive involving medical care.

The Department of Health and Human Services action says federal laws prohibiting gender discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people. The Trump administration had defined sex as the sex assigned at birth, thus excluding transgender people from the protective framework of the laws.

Fear of discrimination can lead people to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. Everyone, including LGBTQ people, should be able to access healthcare, without discrimination or interference, period.

Becerra said in a statement that the Biden administration’s policy would align the HHS with a landmark 6-3 Supreme Court ruling last year in a workplace discrimination case, which established that federal anti-discrimination laws sexuality at work also protect gay and transgender people.

Despite the move, the Trump administration attempted to narrow legal protections against discrimination in healthcare, issuing rules that narrowly defined sex as biological sex. A federal judge had blocked the entry into force of those rules, although Trump administration officials argued that, legally, health care discrimination was a separate issue from the case of employment that the Supreme Court had ruled.

Monday’s action means the HHS Office for Civil Rights will once again investigate complaints of sex discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Hospitals, clinics and other medical providers can face government penalties for violating the law.

The action of the Biden administration essentially restores the policy established during the Obama years. The Affordable Care Act included a ban on sex discrimination in health care, but did not include the term gender identity. The Obama administration has also interpreted the law as protecting gay and transgender people. It was based on a broad understanding of sex shaped by a person’s inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

Behind the dispute over the rights of transgender people in particular, there is a medically recognized condition called gender dysphoria discomfort or distress caused by a discrepancy between the sex a person identifies as and the sex assigned at birth. The consequences can include severe depression. Treatment can range from sex and hormone confirmation surgery to people who change their outward appearance with different hairstyles or clothing.

Under the Obama-era rule, a hospital could be required to perform gender transition procedures such as hysterectomies if the facility provided this type of treatment for other medical conditions.

LGBTQ groups say explicit protections are needed for people seeking gender transition treatment, and even for transgender people who need care for conditions like diabetes or heart problems.

More than 1.5 million Americans identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute, an LGBT policy-focused think tank at UCLA Law School. A greater number than 4.5% of the population identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to Gallup.

Professional groups like the American Medical Association, as well as civil rights organizations, have supported the protection of health care for gay and transgender people, while social and religious conservatives have sought to narrow their scope. .

The HHS is a traditional battleground for conflict over social issues. Under the Trump administration, the department clearly bowed to the will of the Conservatives. Other Trump policies have been applauded by the limited good references to abortion and the expanded ability of employers to refuse to provide birth control to workers covered by their health plans. Under President Biden, the political pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction, as officials unwind measures taken during the Trump years.

Display of messages: 150

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos