Adam Kinzinger compares GOP obsession with Donald Trump to the sinking of the Titanic





Donald Trump’s obsession among the GOP is comparable to the slow sinking of the Titanic, according to Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

In an interview with CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, the Illinois congressman warned that the future of the GOP was not good if it continued to be obsessed with the former president.

In fact, the current situation was comparable to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, Mr Kinzinger claimed, with Mr Trump accused of being among the first to board a rescue boat.

Right now, it’s basically the Titanic. Were … in the middle of that slow sink, the congressman told CBS. We have a band playing on the bridge and telling everyone it’s good.

Meanwhile, Donald Trumps is running around trying to find women’s clothes and get on the first lifeboat, Kinzinger told CBS, referring to the film. I think there are a few of us who are just saying, guys, it’s not good not only for the future of the party, but it’s not good for the future of this country. .

advised

Mr Kinzinger, a frequent critic of Mr Trump, referred to the Titanic tragedy amid a falling out between two warring GOP factions with conference chair Liz Cheney threatened with dismissal.

Accusing GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of doing an about-face in his criticism of Mr. Trump for the January Capitol uprising, Mr. Kinzinger continued: Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said on the day of the uprising.

She says it constantly. And weeks later, Kevin McCarthy started attacking others, Kinzinger said, adding that the GOP still needed to revisit the insurgency, led by supporters of Mr. Trump, in its entirety.

Mr Kinzinger was one of 10 GOP House members to vote to impeach Mr Trump for inciting an insurgency in January.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos