Pakistani FM backs off after declaring section 370 to be India’s internal affair





A few days after calling the decision of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 of India’s internal question, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi turned back. In a tweet on Monday, April 10, he claimed that the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was an “internationally recognized dispute” and therefore could not constitute an internal Indian matter.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote: “Let me be clear: Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council. (The) final settlement of the dispute lies in the UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN. Nothing about J&K can be an internal Indian matter. However, just a few days ago, Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that Article 370 was an internal Indian matter.

Screenshot of Shah Mahmood Qureshi's tweet

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV on May 6, Pakistan’s foreign minister said: “Article 370 is their andhruni mamla (internal matter). The people of Kashmir are (supposedly) frustrated for not keeping the promises made to them. We have seen that the case is still pending before the Supreme Court of India. People in India have challenged its constitutional validity. “

It should be noted here that the main requirement of the UNSC resolution calling for a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir concerns all of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. For a plebiscite to take place, Pakistan must leave the areas currently under its illegal occupation.

Imran Khan and Pakistani government turn around on resuming trade relations with India

Interestingly, the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s U-turn is really characteristic of the Pakistani government. It is imperative to note here that Pakistan, in August 2019, unilaterally severed its trade relations with India after India repealed Section 370 in order to remove all runners from integral Jammu and Kashmir. from India. Almost two years after abruptly severing ties with India, there were reports of Islamabad’s resumption of trade relations with New Delhi.

The Pakistani cabinet committee for economic affairs has made a decision on importing sugar and cotton from India. However, the Pakistani government subsequently turned back. While explaining the reasons for the move, Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf said Imran Khan, as trade minister, approved a limited resumption of trade relations with India on March 26, but as prime minister , he was opposed to it.

He might be the same people but wears two different hats, was the bizarre reasoning given by the Pakistani NSA when asked about Imran Khan’s rocker on trade with India. Speaking to a Pakistani presenter, Yusuf called Imran Khan’s decision an example of institution building. The outrageous statement follows Imran Khan’s refusal of an official Pakistani government proposal to allow cotton and sugar imports from India to control prices and deal with a shortage in the country.

